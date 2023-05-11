Boris Johnson described Sue Gray’s investigation as “an orgy of pain, abuse and…

Boris Johnson has denounced the investigation of Sue Gray.



Boris Johnson has described Sue Gray’s investigation into anti-lockdown parties as an “orgy of pain, abuse and humiliation”, his former Downing Street communications director has revealed.

Guto Harri, who was director of communications between February and September 2022 – the final months of Mr Johnson’s time at No 10 – said the ex-Prime Minister encountered ‘real trouble’ for the first time during of the investigation.

Speaking on his new podcast Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on global player, Mr Harri said: “Something was happening to Boris that he had never had to deal with before. He was in real trouble. Big trouble.

“Tory MPs, in his words, had become psychotic.

“Police were scouring Partygate and an investigation by a hitherto, at least obscure, official called Sue Gray, now well-known of course and heroine of the left, was planning what he described then as an orgy of pain, abuse and humiliation.”

Mr Harri’s new six-part podcast will reveal the inner workings of government from his experiences at the heart of Mr Johnson’s Downing Street operation in his final months.

The tumultuous ending saw him try to hang on as he faced constant questions over his handling of Partygate and then a series of resignations as his ministers felt they could no longer support him.





Mr Harri also reveals exclusive details of the breakdown in the relationship between former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Mr Johnson, who had a ‘fundamental policy disagreement’.

Mr Harri reveals: “There was a moment when Boris exploded. Unfortunately Rishi wasn’t in the room. He needed to know, but Boris just left, f*** that s***, man, f*** this Shit. We have to empty the treasury.

“The Treasury acts as a bank manager, not as an engine of growth. We need Singapore-on-Thames. We need momentum. We are not here just to manage decline, we need the engine of growth in the UK economy is buzzing.





“And so, this tension was building and it was way more important in the end, behind the scenes, than any argument over Partygate or the trivial nonsense of everyday politics.

“It was a fundamental disagreement over policy that explains the fault lines that still lie at the heart of the Conservative Party.”

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.



Recounting a conversation with Boris Johnson after Rishi Sunak resigned as Chancellor last summer, Mr Harri said: “Rishi walked out. He didn’t even tell Boris he was leaving. Basically , he announced his resignation.

“And a few days later Boris found a little video on the internet that expressed what he wanted to say to Rishi. He didn’t send it, but he sent it to me and said he thought the send to Rishi.

“The video plays: you’re ac***. So here you go. If you really want to know how Boris Johnson felt about Rishi Sunak immediately after his overthrow and the all time great betrayal as he sees it, there you have it.”