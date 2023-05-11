Politics
Boris Johnson described Sue Gray’s investigation as “an orgy of pain, abuse and…
11 May 2023, 07:00
Boris Johnson has described Sue Gray’s investigation into anti-lockdown parties as an “orgy of pain, abuse and humiliation”, his former Downing Street communications director has revealed.
Guto Harri, who was director of communications between February and September 2022 – the final months of Mr Johnson’s time at No 10 – said the ex-Prime Minister encountered ‘real trouble’ for the first time during of the investigation.
Speaking on his new podcast Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on global player, Mr Harri said: “Something was happening to Boris that he had never had to deal with before. He was in real trouble. Big trouble.
“Tory MPs, in his words, had become psychotic.
“Police were scouring Partygate and an investigation by a hitherto, at least obscure, official called Sue Gray, now well-known of course and heroine of the left, was planning what he described then as an orgy of pain, abuse and humiliation.”
Mr Harri’s new six-part podcast will reveal the inner workings of government from his experiences at the heart of Mr Johnson’s Downing Street operation in his final months.
The tumultuous ending saw him try to hang on as he faced constant questions over his handling of Partygate and then a series of resignations as his ministers felt they could no longer support him.
Mr Harri also reveals exclusive details of the breakdown in the relationship between former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Mr Johnson, who had a ‘fundamental policy disagreement’.
Mr Harri reveals: “There was a moment when Boris exploded. Unfortunately Rishi wasn’t in the room. He needed to know, but Boris just left, f*** that s***, man, f*** this Shit. We have to empty the treasury.
“The Treasury acts as a bank manager, not as an engine of growth. We need Singapore-on-Thames. We need momentum. We are not here just to manage decline, we need the engine of growth in the UK economy is buzzing.
“And so, this tension was building and it was way more important in the end, behind the scenes, than any argument over Partygate or the trivial nonsense of everyday politics.
“It was a fundamental disagreement over policy that explains the fault lines that still lie at the heart of the Conservative Party.”
Learn more: Boris ‘faced Charles’ in row over slavery, says ex-media chief No 10
Learn more: Boris Johnson thought Partygate was set up by psychopath Sue Gray, claims former media chief Guto Harri
Recounting a conversation with Boris Johnson after Rishi Sunak resigned as Chancellor last summer, Mr Harri said: “Rishi walked out. He didn’t even tell Boris he was leaving. Basically , he announced his resignation.
“And a few days later Boris found a little video on the internet that expressed what he wanted to say to Rishi. He didn’t send it, but he sent it to me and said he thought the send to Rishi.
“The video plays: you’re ac***. So here you go. If you really want to know how Boris Johnson felt about Rishi Sunak immediately after his overthrow and the all time great betrayal as he sees it, there you have it.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/boris-johnson-described-sue-gray-investigation-orgy-of-pain/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson described Sue Gray’s investigation as “an orgy of pain, abuse and…
- Indonesia’s Widodo says no real progress on Myanmar peace plan
- Bollywood and the portrayal of female characters over the years
- Softball Hosts Final Homestand vs. U.C. Davis; Senior night on Friday
- Google Announces AI Updates to Workspace Collaboration Suite
- Yukon RCMP looking for hit-and-run driver
- Imran Khan’s arrest in Pakistan is proof that the army has won. But silencing him won’t help the government
- Rebuilding the Shattered International Security Order
- Donald Trump Town Hall Live Stream (5/10): How to Watch Online, TV, Time, Moderator
- Priyanka Chopra says she was expected to be ‘reed-thin, pelvic bones to show’ when she started in Bollywood: ‘It always happens but…’
- Kibuli shows tremendous prowess in racquet games
- Chanel seduces the stars with a cruise show in Los Angeles 104.5 WOKV