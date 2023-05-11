More trouble for Imran Khan: ex-Pakistani prime minister charged in Toshakhana case





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was charged in the Toshakhana case on Wednesday, a day after his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). In November last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) found Imran Khan guilty of committing “the offense of corruption” and disqualified him as a member of the National Assembly.

Toshakhana (royal treasury) stores valuable gifts given to heads of state, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and civil servants by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Imran Khan is accused of buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a discount from Toshakhana, and selling them for a profit.

The indictment comes just a day after Imran Khan was arrested by the NAB – an anti-corruption organization in Pakistan. However, his arrest plunged the country into crisis as thousands of his supporters sparked violent protests in several cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Multan.

On the first day of the protest, protesters stormed the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and set fire to the residence of a military commander in Lahore. They also burned down the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar.

Iftikhar Firdous, a Pakistani journalist, said 4 bodies and 27 injured were received at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. “Some of them have been identified and some have not. The situation on the road is now becoming more violent. More than 30 arrests have also been made,” he said.

Another journalist explained that the situation was spiraling out of control in Pakistan. “Fire in Peshawar. Pictures are very ugly. Things are spiraling out of control. Please save this country,” Ihtisham Ul Haq wrote on Twitter.

Dawn reported that an ambulance was set on fire by protesters and destroyed near Jinnah Park on the GT road from Peshawar to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The ambulance was transporting injured people to the hospital.

