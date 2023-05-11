Politics
Joko Widodo: ASEAN peace plan for Myanmar has not made much progress
Jakarta: On the final day of a summit, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Southeast Asian countries had made ‘no significant progress’ in implementing a peace plan to stop the spill of blood in Myanmar.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting on the Indonesian island of Flores was dominated by escalating violence in junta-ruled Myanmar.
Although the regional bloc has led diplomatic efforts to end the crisis, it has yet to implement a five-point plan it and Myanmar agreed to two years ago.
Since the government of Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown by the military, he has presided over a brutal crackdown on dissent, killing thousands while fighting armed opposition to his rule.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo acknowledged there had been “no significant progress” towards implementing the peace plan as the final day of talks between ASEAN leaders began in the fishing town of Labuan Bajo.
Through a translator, Widodo said, “We need ASEAN unity to chart the way forward. These efforts appear to have been hampered by disagreements among ASEAN participants at the summit.
Some countries wanted to invite the junta back to ASEAN meetings, according to an internal report on the talks between foreign ministers, because “the time of isolation has served its purpose”.
According to the document obtained by AFP, “there has also been an observation that ASEAN may be experiencing ‘Myanmar fatigue’, which could distract ASEAN from the broader goals of building the community of the country. ASEAN”.
Since there will be no miracle solution to the crisis, it takes patience, adaptability and creativity.
Due to the junta’s failure to implement the peace plan, Myanmar, which is still among the ten members of the ASEAN bloc, is no longer allowed to attend its summits.
The junta has dismissed criticism from abroad and refused to negotiate with rivals, which include expelled lawmakers, the anti-coup “People’s Defense Forces” and ethnic minority armed groups.
The junta’s isolation has increased following an airstrike on a village in a rebel stronghold last month that reportedly killed around 170 people.
With Jakarta leading the group this year, there were high hopes that ASEAN could use both its diplomatic skills and economic clout to push for a peaceful resolution.
There is now more pressure for tougher action following Sunday’s armed attack on a convoy carrying diplomats and government officials coordinating ASEAN humanitarian aid to Myanmar.
Although ASEAN has long been criticized as a toothless storehouse, its ability to end violence in Myanmar has been hampered by its charter’s principles of consensus and non-interference.
The paragraph on Myanmar was left open in the latest draft declaration from the summit, which was obtained by AFP and reflects the diplomatic challenges of the issue.
A review of the charter was “long overdue”, according to Lina Alexandra of the Jakarta Center for Strategic and International Studies.
What will you do if you notice your neighbor’s house is on fire? Please remain silent; it is not your concern. She spoke.
