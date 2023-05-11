Domestic problems give Türkiye’s Erdogan a tough election race

ANKARA, Türkiye — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has turned his country’s NATO membership and position straddling Europe and the Middle East into international influence during two decades in power. Like other world leaders with global ambitions, he sees his tenure challenged by issues closer to home.

Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday are taking place against a backdrop of runaway inflation and months after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 50,000 people in the south of the country. The government has been criticized for mismanaging the economy and failing to prepare the earthquake-prone nation for February’s natural disaster.

Polls show Erdogan faces the toughest re-election race of his career. An alliance of six opposition parties has united behind the candidacy of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the social-democratic Republican People’s Party, promising to undo democratic backsliding, repatriate Syrian refugees and promote Turkish women’s rights.

Here is an overview of the main national issues shaping the election and the position of Erdogan and his opponent:

THE ERDOGAN ECONOMY

Contrary to mainstream economic theory that interest rate hikes help control consumer prices, Erdogan argues that high borrowing rates cause inflation. The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, under pressure from the President, has repeatedly cut interest rates to boost growth and exports.

Instead, the value of the Turkish lira has plummeted and rate cuts have exacerbated the cost of living crisis. Inflation peaked at 85% in October. The official figure for April was 44%, although independent groups say they believe the actual rate is much higher.

To offset the effects of inflation and win back votes, Erdogan embarked on a public spending spree ahead of the election, raising the minimum wage and pension payments.

The opposition alliance has promised to restore central bank independence and a return to orthodox economic policies, if Kilicdaroglu becomes president.

Erdogan has reportedly asked Mehmet Simsek, his internationally renowned former finance minister, to return to office, a sign that a new government may adopt more orthodox policies if the Turkish leader wins a third presidential term.

DISASTER RECOVERY

Turkey is struggling with a difficult recovery from February’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake, the deadliest quake in the country’s modern history. It destroyed or damaged over 300,000 buildings. Hundreds of thousands of residents are sheltering in temporary accommodation like tents. Some 658,000 people have been left jobless, according to the International Labor Organization.

The World Bank estimates that the earthquake caused $34.2 billion in direct damage, an amount equivalent to 4% of Turkey’s gross domestic product in 2021. Recovery and reconstruction costs could be double, said the international financial institution.

The Erdogan government, meanwhile, has been accused of setting the stage for devastation with lax building code enforcement. Some people who have been left homeless or struggling to earn money have also found the government’s response to the earthquake to be slow.

The Turkish leader has focused his electoral campaign on the reconstruction of the 11 most affected provinces. Erdogan has pledged to build 319,000 homes within the year and has attended a number of groundbreaking ceremonies, trying to convince voters that only he can rebuild lives and businesses.

Kilicdaroglu says his government would give homes to earthquake victims for free instead of the 20-year repayment plan envisioned by the Erdogans government.

REFUGEES ARE NO LONGER WELCOME

Refugees, especially those fleeing the civil war in neighboring Syria, were once welcomed with open arms in Turkey, but anti-migration sentiment is on the rise amid the economic downturn. The lack of housing and shelter in the provinces affected by the earthquake has increased calls for Syrian refugees to return home.

The opposition alliance led by Kilicdaroglu and other opposition parties have pledged to repatriate Syrians within two years. Kilicdaroglu says he will seek European Union funds to build houses, schools, hospitals and roads in Syria and encourage Turkish entrepreneurs to open factories and other businesses there.

Under mounting public pressure, Erdogan’s government has begun building thousands of brick houses in Turkish-held areas of northern Syria to encourage voluntary returns. His government is also seeking reconciliation with Syrian President Bashir Assad to ensure their safe return.

Officials say there are around 5 million migrants and refugees in Turkey, including around 3.7 million Syrians and 300,000 Afghans, but anti-migrant parties say the figure is closer to 13 million.

A MORE DEMOCRATIC Türkiye?

The six-party coalition has declared its commitment to restoring Turkey to a parliamentary democracy and giving citizens more rights and freedoms if their alliance wins the elections.

Erdogan narrowly managed to get a presidential system of governance approved by referendum in 2017 and introduced in 2018. The new system abolished the post of prime minister and concentrated a large amount of power in the hands of the president.

The alliance has outlined plans for greater separation of powers, including an increased role for parliament and an independent judiciary.

Kilicdaroglu also vowed to scrap a law that makes insulting the president a punishable offence. He also pledged to release former co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish party Selahattin Demirtas and philanthropist businessman and human rights activist Osman Kavala from prison.

The six parties also promised to respect the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights, which called for the release of Demirtas and Kavalas.

WILL THE ELECTION AFFECT WOMEN’S AND LGBTQ+ RIGHTS?

Seeking to broaden his support among voters, Erdogan expanded his own political alliance of two nationalist parties to include a smaller Islamist party and also won the support of a radical Kurdish-Islamist party.

The parties newly recruited into Erdogan’s camp have Islamic agendas, which have raised fears about the future of women’s rights in Turkey. They want to repeal child support and protection from domestic violence laws, arguing that they encourage women to leave their husbands and threaten traditional family values.

Erdogan has already withdrawn Turkey from a European convention that aims to prevent domestic violence – a nod to religious groups who claimed the treaty promoted divorce and LGBTQ+ rights. Bowing to his devout and conservative supporters, Erdogan and others in his ruling party have called LGBTQ+ individuals deviant.

The alliance led by Kilicdaroglu is committed to joining the European treaty and defending the rights of women and minority communities. Kilicdaroglu also reached out to conservative women, assuring them that they will be able to continue wearing Islamic-style headscarves that were once banned in schools and government offices under Turkish secular laws.

WHAT ABOUT FOREIGN POLICY?

The opposition alliance has indicated that it will pursue a more Western-oriented foreign policy and seek to renew ties with the United States, European Union and NATO allies.

The opposition says it would work for Turkey’s reintegration into the US-led F-35 fighter jet program, from which the country was ousted after the Erdogan government purchased a system of Russian-made air defense.

At the same time, a government led by the parties trying to oust Erdogan from power should attempt to balance Turkey’s economic ties with Russia.

An opposition victory could also lead Turkey to end its veto over Sweden’s application to join NATO. Erdogan’s government has blocked Sweden’s membership of the alliance, urging the country to crack down on Kurdish militants and other groups that Turkey sees as terrorist threats.