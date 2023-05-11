Donald Trump’s town hall on CNN, a nightmare for journalism





CNN cannot leave Donald Trump.

It’s an abusive relationship. The former president derided the network as “fake news” more times than Paris Hilton purred, “That’s hot.” Trump once retweeted a meme in which “CNN” appeared in blood on the sole of his shoe. He shared a video in which his body slams “CNN” in front of a wrestling ring.

This liar honestly hates CNN. Still, CNN yearns for her love.

On Wednesday, the network will claim that all past black eyes came from entering a doorway. Trump will make his first appearance since 2016. He will answer questions from Republican primary voters in New Hampshire. The “town hall”, hosted by Kaitlan Collins, is CNN’s latest ploy to reverse a free fall in ratings.

If that’s the only impetus, give CNN points for offering Trump, as he wrote Tuesday on Truth Social, “a deal I couldn’t refuse!!!” Details were not disclosed. But don’t be surprised if Wolf Blitzer is ordered to don a red cap and moonlight this summer as Trump’s caddy: “Mr. President, shall I kiss your putter for good luck?” »

Speaking of red, CNN also smells blood in the cable waters. The sudden and still unexplained firing of Tucker Carlson by Fox News gave CNN something it hadn’t felt in years: hope. Conservatives boycott Fox. The network is now in a race with Bud Light to see who can lose the most customers the fastest.

Fox feels something he hasn’t felt in years: vulnerable.

But if ratings aren’t the only consideration, CNN’s decision to air a town hall with Donald Trump amounts to journalistic amnesia. NC? Based on your past coverage, I thought Trump was a pathological liar, charlatan, criminal conspirator, and existential threat to democracy. And after? A CNN town hall with Vladimir Putin?

It’s not a knock on Ms. Collins. She is only 31 in human years but about 150 in political sense. She is as strong as a Ginsu. She has perfect recall. She knows the file, as we say in this business. But even the GPT-4 could not moderate this debate in real time.

Trump breathes oxygen and exhales lies. It cuts people off more than a drunk driver in Belarus. He lives in an imaginary land where his ego writes the laws while the rocks in his head rewrite history.

He’s an unreliable narrator struggling with a disfiguring narcissism.

It can make good TV. But, without control, it is a nightmare for journalism.

CNN will argue that this “event” is newsworthy since Trump is the Republican presidential frontrunner. A Washington Post-ABC News poll this week found that Trump would edge Joe Biden by seven points in a hypothetical rematch in 2024. While political polls aren’t exactly an exact science, Trump is defying the odds by grabbing the GOP by the py.

Man is a force of nature. An evil force, in my opinion. But his fans don’t care about his actions. Rape allegations, criminal charges, impeachment, other impending charges, the red hats are not bothered. This madman broke the most sacred pact of American democracy – the peaceful transfer of power. But the red hats drank his big lie and now many are in prison for rebelling. He spent his presidency watching cable news under a tan nozzle, tweeting and then clicking links. His daily briefings were pictures because he has the attention span of a fruit fly. But the redcaps love that he’s not pretentious elite in learning the books or actual governance. Trump could auction off US nuclear codes and red hats blame Hunter Biden’s laptop. Trump makes the libs cry and it makes them laugh.

The red hats are in a doomsday cult. They can’t be helped.

But CNN should know better. There is a difference between covering Trump and giving him cover. Unless fact-checker Daniel Dale is on stage Wednesday at Saint Anselm College and ready to strike a gong every time Trump lets fly with a whopper, this town hall is a slap in the face to all CNN reporters who have documented the scams of the ex-president, the incompetence, the malevolence, the lie and the violation of all the norms and decency.

CNN spent years telling viewers that Trump was unfit to run a Shake Shack, let alone the free world. But that grim proclamation is now null and void if he can get them boffo ratings? Shake your head, CNN. You argued that Trump tried to steal the 2020 election. Now you’re giving him a showcase ahead of the 2024 election?

Isn’t that like giving a flamethrower to an arsonist?

On Tuesday, Trump did something once unimaginable: he urged his supporters to watch CNN. It was like seeing Wendel Clark in a Panthers jersey. As Trump wrote, “This could be the start of a new and vibrant CNN, with no more fake news, or it could turn into a disaster for everyone, including me. Let’s see what happens? Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m.!!!”

The pressure is now on Kaitlan Collins to save CNN from itself.

She must provide shelter from the monsoon of lies. She must stop trains from derailing, a grim mission when the driver is Agent Orange. That she has to do it in an auditorium full of red hats only complicates the high-flying act.

On Tuesday afternoon, in CNN Breaking News, a Manhattan jury sided with E. Jean Carroll in her defamation lawsuit against Trump for allegedly raping her and lying about it. She was awarded $5 million for sexual assault and defamation.

Now CNN is back in bed with an abusive Donald Trump.

CNN, desperate for audience, courts disaster.

