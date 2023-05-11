Ministry of Communication and Informatics





PRESS CONFERENCE

COMMUNICATION AND MEDIA TEAM ASEAN Summit 2023

No. 75/SP/TKM-ASEAN2023/INA/5/2023 Led by President Joko Widodo, ASEAN discussed follow-up to five-point consensus in Myanmar West Manggarai, May 11, 2023 Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) chaired the retreat session of the 42nd ASEAN Summit 2023 on the second day of the summit. The meeting which took place at Meruorah Hotel, Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara, Thursday (05/11/2023) morning discussed two important issues, namely the review of the implementation of consensus five-point Myanmar and ASEAN prospects. over the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) ). Regarding the situation in Myanmar, President Joko Widodo pointed out that as the country holding the ASEAN Chairmanship, Indonesia continues to push forward the implementation of the five-point consensus. I must be frank that the implementation of the five-point consensus has not made significant progress, so ASEAN unity is needed to formulate the next steps, the president said. Furthermore, the President also called for dialogue and an end to violence in Myanmar. Together with related parties, the President continued, Indonesia also continues to strive to facilitate humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar. Through engagements with various parties, encouraging the creation of inclusive dialogue, then calling for an end to violence and facilitating resolution through joint needs assessment through the AHA Center and also distributing humanitarian aid, the president said. Addressing the ASEAN leaders, the President also expressed his hope that the Myanmar issue will not hamper the accelerated development of the ASEAN community. According to the President, the ASEAN community has been waiting for this. What I want to make sure is that the Myanmar issue should not hinder the acceleration of the development of the ASEAN community because the development of this community is what the ASEAN community expects, did he declare. Furthermore, regarding the implementation of the AIOP, the President stressed the need for concrete and inclusive cooperation to reduce tensions in the Indo-Pacific. One way is to use the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum (AIPIF) as a platform for concrete cooperation with partner countries, he added. *** Director of Information and Media of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hartyo Harkomoyo (0811831899).

Get more information at http://asean2023.id, https://infopublic.id/categories/asean-2023 and https://indonesia.go.id/categories/ragam-asean-2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kominfo.go.id/content/detail/49041/dipimpin-presiden-joko-widodo-asean-bahas-tindak-lanjut-five-point-consensus-di-myanmar/0/rilis_media_gpr The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos