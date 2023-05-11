Donald Trump is completely derailed at CNN town hall





Despite a cacophony of criticism leading up to the night for legitimizing the former president twice impeached, charged and found responsible for sexual abuse and defamation, CNN staged a bizarre town hall event with Donald Trump on Wednesday night.

Kaitlan Collins moderated the conversation, which predictably immediately went off the rails.

Trump repeated the reproaches and lies he has kept repeating since the 2020 election, claiming it was stolen from him.

Collins introduced him after noting that on Tuesday he was found responsible for the sexual abuse and defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll.

While she was a White House correspondent, Trump called Collins mean and questioned her credibility, and he did so again during the program.

You still haven’t publicly acknowledged the 2020 election results, Collins asked, wondering why people should trust him to get back to work.

Unless you are a very stupid person, you saw what happened, he replied.

For much of the evening, Trump talked about a rigged election, Twitter files and other nonsense words strung together.

Collins allowed Trump to continue without effective interruptions as he moved from topic to topic throughout the conversation. We want to give you a chance tonight to recognize the results, Collins tried to interject, but Trump continued to speak over the reporter in his typical combative manner.

When Collins was able to get a word on the edge, Trump paused long enough for her to finish speaking, but then continued his rants. When Collins repeatedly said there was no evidence of voter fraud, ostensibly in an effort to fact-check Trump in real time, he poked fun at her as the audience laughed.

You’re supposed to say that [and] I’m glad you said that, but look, it was a horrible election, and unless someone is very stupid and I know you very well, you’re not stupid at all but you might have be given an order of the day or have an order of the day, he replied before crossing the border.

Trump called Capitol Uprising Day January 6, 2021 a beautiful day and described the people who gathered there as having love in their hearts.

He said Crazy Nancy Pelosi and the Washington mayor were in charge of security and claimed he offered to send military assistance when his supporters stormed the Capitol police protecting the premises. Trump, who has been accused of unwanted sexual advances by dozens of women, sarcastically called DC Mayor Muriel Bowser a lovely lady.

At one point, he pulled out a prop. He had a printed list of tweets which he claimed were proof that he was calling for peace during the insurgency.

He described his social media platform, Truth Social, as far superior to Twitter as he continued to read old tweets.

Trump branded the Capitol police officer protecting the House chamber a thug and shot insurgent Ashley Babbitt.

Trump said he pardoned much of the Jan. 6 rioters, then obscured by mentioning Portland, Antifa and BLM.

I will say in Washington, DC, you can’t get a fair trial, Trump said in response to a question about whether he would pardon members of the Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy.

I have never met this woman, I have never seen this woman, Trump said of Carrol, then scoffed at his story.

Trump defended his comments on the set of Access Hollywood. He rejoices that famous men can harass and sexually assault women with impunity. The remarks were part of deposition in the Carroll case which saw a jury find Trump liable for sexual abuse.

It turns out to be true. I said that was true for a million years, about a million years, maybe a little longer, Trump told Collins after she asked him if he still maintained what ‘he said.

Getting Rid of Roe v. Wade was an amazing thing for pro-lifers because it gave pro-lifers something to negotiate with, Trump said of the Dobbs decision, which ended abortion protections for Americans.

For him, the rights of pregnant women seem to be part of a negotiating position.

Deals are made, deals are gonna be made [on abortion rights]he said.

By doing that, things happen that are very, very positive, he said, adding that he was for the exceptions.

At one point, Collins, who had a hard time arguing with the former president and couldn’t correct him throughout the show, tried to check him out, which sparked a moment of fire. fireworks.

You are a mean person, he said, as the sympathetic audience approved.

Throughout the broadcast, Trump made admissions that legal experts later deemed potentially problematic for future legal proceedings he faces.

The reaction to the CNN online event was quick and overwhelming.

CNN should be ashamed of themselves, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democrat, wrote on Twitter. They lost full control of this town hall to be manipulated again into the electoral disinformation platform, the defenses of January 6 and a public attack on a victim of sexual abuse. The audience cheers him on and makes fun of the host.

Others criticized new CNN CEO Chris Licht, who recently fired anchor Don Lemon after moving him from his prime-time show to daytime.

CNN CEO Chris Licht said he wouldn’t allow anyone on his network to say it was raining when it wasn’t raining, CNBC reporter Alex Sherman wrote. But he left someone now who says it rains when it doesn’t, and he added hundreds of people to cheer when he does.

Alejandra Caraballo, a Harvard Law School teacher and trans activist, summed up the writing of the night, it’s one of [most] disgusting things I’ve ever seen on TV, and CNN should be ashamed.

She added, The public applauding the sexual assaults, the dehumanizing rhetoric calling immigrants sick, the lies about abortion and the denial of the election. It is a conflagration of reality.

