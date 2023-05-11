Biden team reportedly aims to portray Xi Jinping as ‘recalcitrant’ if he refuses to engage in talks





PresidentJoe BidenThe Chinese administration is pushing for a series of meetings and phone calls to make it harder for Beijing to refuse the engagement. US strategy aims to ease tensions with China and label the presidentXi Jinpingas recalcitrant if he refuses. What happened:Anonymous people familiar with the matter said Bloomberg this Biden team is addressing the situation, which includes meeting proposals and calls at various levels, all the way to a possible conversation between President Biden and Xi, which has been stalled for months. The strategy also aims to allay concerns among U.S. allies in Asia and Europe that Washington is not taking enough action to reduce tensions that could potentially escalate into a full-blown crisis, the report adds. It could paint the United States as submissive, seeking favors from a powerful adversary, the sources acknowledged. He has already drawn skepticism from critics of the Biden administration, who warn he could undermine America’s image. See also: Ron DeSantis bans agents of Xi Jinpings and citizens of any country of concern from buying land in Florida Evan Medeirosformer senior director for Asia at Obama’s National Security Council, said, “It’s a smart but risky game.” “It looks credible for Europe and Asia. But it also risks reinforcing China’s view that we need them more and that they can drive the US-China agenda.” Why is this important:In recent years, tensions between the United States and China have risen amid Biden’s support for Taiwan. President Xi Jinping’s official spokesman on Tuesday also criticized the United States. for arming Taiwan to the teeth. Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Gang Qin told the U.S. Ambassador on Monday Nicolas Burne that Washington must correct its handling of the Taiwan issue and stop digging into the one-China principle. See also: Xi Jinping’s envoy calls for stability in US-China relations to avoid any accidents’

