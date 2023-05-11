Politics
US President Joe Biden to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit on June 22 | world news
Washington: President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, the White House announced Wednesday. It would be the first state visit by an Indian leader after President Barack Obama invited Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for a state visit in November 2009.
President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for an official state visit to the United States on June 22, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. a press release announcing the visit.
“The upcoming visit will confirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm ties of family and friendship that unite Americans and Indians,” she said.
Prime Minister Modi’s visit will reinforce the two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific, she said, amid China’s aggressive behavior in the strategic region.
The visit will also elevate the bilateral strategic technology partnership, especially in the areas of defense, clean energy and space, she said.
“Leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as our work together to address the common challenges of climate change, workforce development and health security,” he said. she added.
Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US comes ahead of India’s G20 summit in September.
After becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Modi made more than half a dozen trips to the United States for bilateral and multilateral meetings with the three US Presidents, Obama, Donald Trump and now Biden, but this is for the first time he has been invited on an official state visit, a privilege bestowed upon America’s close friends and allies.
He last traveled to Washington in September 2021 at the invitation of President Biden for a bilateral meeting and also attended the first in-person Quad Leaders Summit.
had a unique encounter with @POTUS @JoeBiden. His leadership on critical global issues is commendable. We discussed how India and the United States will enhance their cooperation in different fields and work together to overcome key challenges such as COVID-19 and climate change. pic.twitter.com/nnSVE5OSdL
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021
Modi will join Biden and his Australian and Japanese counterparts at a Quad leaders’ summit in Sydney on May 24 that is expected to focus on the implications of the Ukraine conflict and the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific.
Before heading to Australia, Modi is likely to travel to the Japanese city of Hiroshima to attend the annual Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies summit due to take place from May 19-21.
President Biden will attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima as well as the Quad Summit in Sydney.
Modi’s state visit reflects the importance President Biden attaches to his personal relationship with him and to India-US ties.
“It is entirely good and appropriate that the two largest democracies in the world further consolidate their strategic, economic and technological convergence in these turbulent geostrategic times. The State Visit will remind the world that India and America still have much more potential to be seized in our bilateral relationship, reflecting the energy and talent of our demographics and our systems, which serve to empower our free peoples,” said Indian-American Business Council Chairman Atul Keshap.
Earlier, Prime Minister Modi met President Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia in November last year.
Glad to have met @POTUS @JoeBiden At @g20org Summit in Bali. We had fruitful exchanges on key issues. pic.twitter.com/il7GbnOIpS
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2022
The two leaders also met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Germany in June 2022 and before that in May on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders Summit in Tokyo.
