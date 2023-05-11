CNN’s Donald Trump Forum was a preview of political coverage to come





David Zaslav, the chief executive of CNN’s parent company, recently defended the networks’ decision to hold a live town hall with former President Donald J. Trump, calling the event important for America.

It turned out that it was, but maybe not for the reasons that Mr. Zaslav had wanted.

In a bracing and sometimes disconcerting broadcast on Wednesday night, Mr Trump appearing on CNN for the first time since 2016 unleashed a barrage of lies, sometimes too quickly for his caller, anchor Kaitlan Collins, to intervene.

Time and time again Mr. Trump has falsely claimed that the 2020 election was rigged. He called E. Jean Carroll a wacky job and attacked her in misogynistic terms. He defended the Capitol rioters on January 6.

Ms Collins, calm in the face of Mr Trump’s turbulence, interrupted, interceded, corrected and challenged the former president on his lies. He often responded by speaking directly above her. When Mr Trump finally lost his patience and mocked Ms Collins as a mean person, some onlookers cheered.

It was a preview of what American journalism can expect from a 2024 campaign featuring Mr. Trump, who, despite his ubiquity in politics, has rarely appeared on mainstream television outside of Fox News since. that he left office.

If the 2016 campaign showed that many Americans couldn’t agree on common facts, the Babelian nature of the New Hampshire town hall on Wednesdays suggested that voters now occupy entirely different worlds. Mr. Trump repeated a web of conspiracies about a stolen election and the bright day of the Capitol riot, language that was likely to confuse half the public and ring like gospel with the rest.

The election was not rigged, Mr. President, Ms Collins said at one point. You can’t keep saying that all night. (He kept saying it.)

Ms. Collins, a rising CNN star who is being considered for a major 9 p.m. slot on the network, was a solid choice as moderator. She covered for Mr. Trump for years, knows his idiosyncrasies, and was unintimidated when Mr. Trump tried to bully her.

Even Mr. Trump looked puzzled when Ms. Collins asked succinctly: Do you want Ukraine to win this war? (He wouldn’t give a straight answer.) She relentlessly pressed him to sign a federal abortion ban, stressing: You didn’t say yes or no. (Again, Mr. Trump wouldn’t say.)

Yet there was little Ms Collins could do as the only reporter on stage. It quickly became clear that the crowd of Republican and Republican independents were deeply skeptical of his efforts to contain Mr. Trump. The format of the town hall, where many cheers could be heard as the former president mocked Ms Collins, made it all the more difficult for her to carry out her mission. (CNN said it brought the public together in consultation with community groups, faith-based organizations, local Republicans and the Saint Anselm College student government.)

When the show ended after Mr Trump briefly shook hands with Ms Collins and said: ‘Good job, the cameras captured an unusually moderate CNN analyst panel.’

We don’t have enough time to verify all the lies he told, said presenter Jake Tapper. Some CNN critics had made the same point before Wednesday’s broadcast, and again after: that it was unwise to allow Mr. Trump to speak live to millions of people during prime time.

Mr. Trump’s tendency to spread lies is well established. Even Fox News, which provided the former president with friendly forums with conservative stars like Sean Hannity and Mark Levin, hasn’t caught Mr. Trump live in many months.

He is also the de facto leader of the Republican Party, which means his remarks are inherently newsworthy to voters on the eve of a new presidential campaign. CNN said in a statement late Wednesday that its town hall reflects the role and responsibility of the networks: to get answers and hold the powerful to account.

Producers and reporters from other major television stations watched CNN on Wednesday with curiosity, skepticism and perhaps a little trepidation.

If Mr. Trump remains the leading candidate for the Republican nomination, he will appear on their airwaves soon enough.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/10/business/media/cnn-trump-town-hall.html

