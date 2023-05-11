Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Press statement by President Joko Widodo regarding the outcome of the 42nd ASEAN Summit, in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara Province, May 11, 2023

Press statement by President Joko Widodo regarding the outcome of the 42nd ASEAN Summit, in Labuan Bajo, on May 11, 2023

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Alhamdulillah, the 42 ASEAN Summit was successfully held with good results. Indonesia wants to see ASEAN as strong, capable of meeting challenges, responsive to dynamics and always playing a central role in the region.

That is why, yesterday, I invited para leaders sail together on the pinisi ship to make the atmosphere relaxed and related, because ASEAN is indeed one family, the bonds are very strong, their unity is very important to sail towards the same goal, to make ASEAN epicenter of growth and a peaceful, stable and prosperous region.

The few important conclusions of this Summit are the first, the things that affect the interests of the people are of paramount importance leaders, including the protection of migrant workers and victims of human trafficking. And I call on ASEAN countries to take firm action against the main perpetrators.

The second is related to Myanmar. Attacks on human values ​​cannot be tolerated and the five-point consensus states that ASEAN must engage with all stakeholders. Inclusiveness must be firmly maintained by ASEAN, because ASEAN’s credibility is at stake. And Indonesia is ready to talk to anyone, including the junta and all stakeholder in Myanmar for the good of humanity. And, what is important for me to point out is that commitment not acknowledgement, making a move does not mean giving recognition. So, I said earlier in the meeting, ASEAN unity is very important. Without unity, it will be easy for other parties to divide ASEAN, and I’m sure none of the ASEAN countries want that. No party inside or outside ASEAN should benefit from the internal conflict in Myanmar. The violence must stop and the population must be protected.

Third, related to strengthening economic cooperation. ASEAN has agreed to build an ecosystem of electric cars and become an important part of the global supply chain, so the downstream industry is essential. In addition, the implementation of local currency transactions and the connectivity of digital payments between countries agreed to be strengthened. This is in line with ASEAN’s goal of centrality, so that ASEAN will become stronger and more independent.

Kris Mada (Kompas Daily journalist)

Good morning Mr. President, Madam Minister, Mr. [Menteri] Secretary of State, I’m Kris Mada from Kompas Daily. Earlier, the president mentioned Myanmar. So far a variety stakeholders and various parties in Myanmar, it seems they don’t want to stop the violence, keep shooting, etc. What will ASEAN do about it? THANKS. Good afternoon.

Chandni Vatvani (NAC Wartawan)

Good eveningPack. I am Chandni Vatvani of AIIC. Pack, my question is also about Myanmar. Myanmar’s military leaders have been barred from the ASEAN summit since 2021. However, as you also pointed out this morning, no meaningful progress has been made. Now, reviewing its course, will ASEAN consider inviting them back to better engage with them? THANKS, Pack.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

So we haveengage existing in Myanmar to seek existing solutions and this is done with many parties in Myanmar. Although we don’t always talk about it, we do. And, we will continue to encourage the implementation of the five-point consensus, encouraging dialogue. And, not just with the junta, because there are many parties involved, many interests are involved. So we will multiply stakeholders existing in Myanmar to unite, it is therefore necessary to encourage the creation of as many dialogues as possible. And also, to help the AHA Center carry out its functions.

And then for the second question. According [the] decision of the leaders, Myanmar was not invited to the meeting at the political level. And Indonesia has engaged in megaphone-less diplomacy with various stakeholders in Myanmar. It depends [the] five-point consensus mandate. We hope that Myanmar also has a political commitment to an internal dialogue between them. And, what I must emphasize once again is that commitment does not mean recognition. It’s clear.

Minister of Foreign Affairs (Retno LP Marsudi)

Well, thank you, Mr. Chairman. Just to add what President Jokowi has already mentioned during the discussion, ASEAN Member States strongly support Indonesia’s approach as Chair in driving inclusive engagement with all stakeholders. .

Many said there was no progress in implementing the five-point consensus. The lack of progress of the five-point consensus, the implementation of the five CPs does not mean that ASEAN should give up, especially the abandonment of the principle of the ASEAN Charter.

Since its establishment, ASEAN has been bound by the principles which must be upheld, enshrined in the ASEAN Charter, among others, adherence to the rule of law, good governance, the principle of democracy and constitutional government. And, the future and the relevance of ASEAN, President Jokowi mentioned during the meeting, would be determined, and some other leaders also mention it, would be determined by respect for this principle.

And of course, with the support of ASEAN leaders, Indonesia would continue its engagement with all stakeholders. Thus, President Jokowi mentioned that ASEAN’s commitment remains firm to help the people of Myanmar through the provision of humanitarian aid, and by adopting the principle that no one is left behind.

Thank you, Mr. Chairman. THANKS.