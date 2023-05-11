NATO’s enemy within Erdogan is heading for a downfall

When Turks go to the polls at the weekend, they will not only determine the future course of their country’s political development. They will decide whether Ankara can maintain its position as the vital pivot of the Western alliance.

With Turkey’s economy collapsing and the country still struggling to cope with February’s devastating earthquake, opposition parties believe they have a rare opportunity to oust Recep Tayyip Erdoan, the authoritarian leader of the country.

Once hailed as a pro-business modernizer who would forge closer ties with Europe, including Turkey’s EU membership, Turkey’s 69-year-old presidents in power for two decades have seen him take an approach increasingly autocratic in governing the affairs of his country, an approach that has acquired a decidedly Islamist outlook.

This has led to questions being raised among Western leaders about Turkey’s continued reliability as a NATO ally.

Tensions first emerged over Ankara’s support for Al-Qaeda-linked Islamist groups during the Syrian civil war, and escalated when Erdoan was accused of causing the mass migration of Syrian refugees to the Syrian Arab Republic. southern Europe.

These were compounded when Turkey signed an arms deal in 2017 with Moscow to buy Russia’s state-of-the-art S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, specifically designed to shoot down NATO fighter jets. . The United States reacted by excluding Ankara from the F-35 stealth fighter program and imposing sanctions. More recently, Turkey has frustrated NATO leaders with its bogus objections to Sweden joining the alliance.

It is arguably only thanks to Turkey’s strategically vital position on NATO’s southeastern flank that it has managed to retain its membership. Consequently, many NATO leaders are desperately hoping, along with tens of millions of Turks, that Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections will result in Erdoan’s ejection from power.

The poll is certainly one of the tightest contests Turkey has seen in recent years, with the latest polls indicating that opposition leader Kemal Kldarolu, who is backed by a six-party alliance, enjoys a slight advantage on Erdoan. Support for Kldarolu, a 74-year-old former accountant who leads the Republican People’s Party, has grown steadily over his commitment to dismantling the oppressive authoritarian system established by Erdoan as he and his Justice Party allies and Development (AKP) set out to destroy the secular constitutional framework established by Kemal Atatrk, the founder of modern Turkey.

Kldarolus’ promise to abolish Erdo’s presidential system by restoring the powers of parliament and the office of prime minister, as well as guaranteeing the independence of the judiciary and the press, particularly struck a chord with the young Turks. Many of them yearn for relief from Turkey’s dire economic situation, inflation currently hovering around 45% and state-sponsored repression.

As Kldarolu pointed out in a recent BBC interview: Young people want democracy, they don’t want the police coming to their door early in the morning just because they tweeted. I tell young people that they can criticize me freely. I will make sure they have that right.

Beyond Turkey, Western leaders have shown keen interest in Kldarolus’ pledge to reaffirm his country’s NATO credentials, pledging to restore relations with the United States. There has even been talk of resuscitating Ankara’s long dormant bid to join the EU.

While Kldarolus’ bid for power represents one of the most serious challenges Erdoan has faced since he led the AKP to victory in 2002, the Turkish president nevertheless remains a formidable opponent. This, after all, is a man who, at the start of his political career in the 1990s, was prepared to serve time in a Turkish prison for espousing his Islamist views.

Having helped the AKP win multiple electoral victories, Erdoan enjoys a number of advantages over his rivals, including the enormous powers he enjoys within the all-powerful presidential system he established after the constitutional referendum. of 2017. This resulted in the shutdown of most anti-government media outlets and the nationwide persecution of citizens who allegedly participated in the 2016 coup attempt against Erdoan, which resulted in the dismissal of tens of thousands of police, military, civil servants and judges. , with more than 95,000 people detained.

Erdoan has also shown himself to be a bad loser when the results go against him. When a political rival won the Istanbul mayoral election against the AKP in 2019, Erdoan claimed the result was set and ordered a replay. And while on that occasion he finally accepted the result, there are fears he might not be so amiable if Sunday’s vote doesn’t go his way. Turkey’s interior minister has already set the stage to challenge the result by claiming the opposition is part of a Western political coup attempt. This suggests that even if the opposition wins, there is no guarantee that we will have seen Erdoan’s back.