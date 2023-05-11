Imran Khan’s arrest in Pakistan could play into his hands, but it could also inspire violence | world news





This could be a watershed moment for Pakistan.

The sight of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan being dragged from a courtroom and arrested by Pakistani paramilitaries shocked the world.

He predicted it long ago, however, accusing the establishment of political persecution. On the streets of Islamabad, his sudden detention enraged and energized his supporters.

On the Kashmir Highway, a key road in the city, they gathered to demand the release of their leader.

Some carry wooden sticks and throw stones at the police. But others insist they are here peacefully and being targeted by those who are meant to protect them.

A man struggling to speak in the midst of tear gas, visibly shaken, says to me, “I’m a doctor and I’ve been on the protest since yesterday and all the security people, all the agencies, they’re shooting straight at people” .

The man next to him says that Pakistani institutions have turned their backs on the country and on democracy.

“The authorities don’t care about people. You can see what is happening right now. What do we want? We just want to free Imran Khan.”

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player

1:40 Why the unrest in Pakistan matters

A few kilometers away, it is announced to Mr. Khan that he will be detained for eight days for corruption. But his party thinks it’s a potentially huge rallying point for him.

They called for a national strike. What Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party does not have, however, is its charismatic leader to instruct it.

Without this and with very little internet, it is difficult to build and organize a critical mass to tip the scales politically. And there are many possibilities to be wrong.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player

0:43 Dramatic moment Imran Khan is arrested

This arrest could of course play into Imran Khan’s hands. But it could also inspire violence – creating insecurity and providing the government with an easy reason not to achieve its central goal – a snap election.

The military has clearly decided it’s had enough of Mr Khan’s public criticism – perhaps the final straw this week when he again accused a senior military official of co-ordinating an attempt assassination against him.

Read more:Several dead and hundreds detained in Pakistan during protestsImran Khan’s journey from playboy to prime minister

The military is hugely influential, feared and revered.

Seeing his offices and headquarters attacked by civilians is something we have never witnessed before. But some people you talk to here think the military allows it on purpose, so they can step in and stabilize the ship when things seem out of control.

I have been to Pakistan five times in the last eight months, to witness a legal game of cat and mouse between Mr Khan, the courts and the government.

It has at times looked like the country would break apart if Mr Khan was arrested. He has.

But how far, how far and who wins or loses – I’m not sure yet. But it looks like the next few days might help decide that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/imran-khans-arrest-in-pakistan-could-play-into-his-hands-but-it-could-also-inspire-violence-12878047 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos