Trump CNN Town Hall Live Updates: AOC slams network as ex-president calls E Jean Carroll a blow





Trump calls Jan. 6 a beautiful day at CNN town hall

CNN’s decision to give Donald Trump a platform to repeat debunked election lies and other falsehoods is widely criticized by political commentators.

The networks’ own anchors were among those who responded to New Hampshire’s Wednesday town hall event, with Jake Tapper lashing out at the former president for calling a black law enforcement officer a thug and make fun of the sexual assault of E Jean Carrolls.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and DC Police Officer Michael Fanone criticized the decision to host the event, with the New York representative tweeting overnight that CNN should be ashamed of the broadcast.

Town Hall came just a day after Mr Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming the writer by a Manhattan jury, which ruled he should pay Ms Carroll $5 million in damages and interests. Mr Trump called the victim a blow and again insisted he had never met her.

Mr Trump rode through the hour-long broadcast in a blizzard of dishonest statements, at times talking about fact-checking moderator Kaitlan Collins and asking her to answer questions posed.

HighlightsView latest update 1683795604Andrew Feinberg: What was CNN thinking?

I spent four years covering then-President Trump in the White House. Before that, I observed him during the election campaign. Since leaving office, he has never really left the political scene. And one thing is clear about Donald Trump, he never changes, writes Andrew Feinberg for Indy Voices.

Read his take on last night’s town hall below.

Joe Sommerlad11 May 2023 10:00

1683793800Liz Cheney launches new anti-Trump ad

The Political Action Committee founded by former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney has released a television ad warning Americans that former President Donald Trump is a risk America can never take again.

The 60-second ad aired on CNN before and after Mr. Trump’s appearance at the town hall on Wednesday.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.

Joe Sommerlad11 May 2023 09:30

1683792041Everything you need to know about Kaitlan Collins

Last night’s moderator, rising star Kaitlin Collins, has already been banned from a White House event for asking embarrassing questions about Vladimir Putin.

Now facing questions over the decision to host the controversial town hall, Collins previously worked as a White House correspondent for CNN and gained attention for her coverage of the Trump presidency and her daring interview of the former president.

Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Stuti Mishra11 May 2023 09:00

1683791141Trump launches vicious attack on Whack Job’ E Jean Carroll

Donald Trump used his platform on CNN to go after E Jean Carroll just a day after a jury found he had sexually abused and defamed the former Elle magazine columnist.

The twice-impeached president, who was found guilty of defamation and ordered to pay a total of $5 million, mocked Ms Carroll at the CNN town hall airing just a day after the verdict.

This is a fake story. Made up story, Trump said, adding, I have no idea who she is. It’s a hell of a job.

Here’s what else he had to say.

Joe Sommerlad11 May 2023 08:45

1683790241Video: Trump refuses to acknowledge he lost rigged 2020 election at CNN town hall event

Trump refuses to acknowledge he lost rigged 2020 election at CNN town hall event

Stuti Mishra11 May 2023 08:30

1683788441Town hall key takeaway that divides CNN

Whether it’s calling Jan. 6 a great day or repeating long-disputed claims about the 2020 election, what transpired during CNN’s nearly 90-minute broadcast of controversial town hall with Donald Trump was almost evocative of nostalgia.

Here’s a look at exactly why the former president’s return to mainstream cable news on Wednesdays was so important, and why the network was ridiculed on all sides before the evening was over.

Stuti Mishra11 May 2023 08:00

1683784808Networks’ own anchors criticize Trump platform

CNN’s decision to give Donald Trump a platform to repeat Debunked Election Lies and other favorite lies is widely criticized by political commentators.

Even the networks own anchors have disputed the event.

After Wednesday’s show, Jake Tapper, for his part, lashed out at the former president for calling a black law enforcement officer a thug and for mocking the sexual assault of ‘E Jean Carrolls.

Here’s what he and others had to say.

Stuti Mishra11 May 2023 07:00

1683783004Video: Trump calls January 6 a beautiful day during CNN town hall

Trump calls Jan. 6 a beautiful day at CNN town hall

Stuti Mishra11 May 2023 06:30

1683781258CNN sparks fury with Trumps volcano town hall of bulls***

Former President Donald Trump’s hour-long appearance at a CNN town hall saw him repeat debunked lies about the 2020 election, refusing to back Ukraine and praising the Jan. 6 rioters.

Trump’s refusal to accept reality confirmed the fears of Democrats and many media personalities who believed CNN’s decision to platform the disgraced former president would allow him to spew untruths with abandon, the correspondent writes. from The Independents to the White House, Andrew Feinberg.

You can read his review in full below.

Stuti Mishra11 May 2023 06:00

1683778558Video: Trump says cunning Putin made huge mistake with invasion

Trump says cunning Putin made huge mistake with invasion

Stuti Mishra11 May 2023 05:15

