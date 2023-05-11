Xi Jinping is quickly running out of time and he knows it

There is only one victor in Vladimir Putin’s monstrous war against Ukraine, and that is the Chinese Communist Party. To our eternal shame, Xi Jinping has spectacularly outmaneuvered the West, vastly expanded his global influence, and turned Russia into a Chinese protectorate in name only.

Russia was supposed to have collapsed by now. The bet of Britain, America and Europe was that drastic trade, financial and technological sanctions, a cap on the price of Russian maritime oil and substantial aid to Ukraine would be enough to defeat Moscow. It did not work. Despite all the sacrifices of the Ukrainian people, the war is at an impasse, at least until the kyiv counter-offensive.

The reason? China stepped in quietly, bailing out the Putin-shattered economy on a transformational scale, trading energy and raw materials for goods and technology. The penalties are a joke. Russian-Chinese trade rose 41.3% in the first four months of the year to $73 billion, funding Putin’s war. Chinese exports to Russia increased by 153% in April 2023 alone; their rise more than offsets the decline in German and French trade, as Robin Brooks of the Institute for International Finance points out. China’s trade has also increased with Belarus, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Turkey, all with easy and porous access to Russia.

No wonder Russian society didn’t implode. There may be no more McDonalds in Moscow, but Chinese car sales are buoyant. We’ve been told that Russia couldn’t survive without Western technology, but instead is turning to China’s rival systems.

The quid pro quo is that Russia is now dependent on the CCP for its survival, and Moscow’s new paymasters will ruthlessly flex their muscles. This is a triumph for the mercantilists in Peking: they have definitely absorbed Russia into their orbit. If Putin, a megalomaniac villain, survives his disastrous war, it will be as a vassal of Xi, the ultimate humiliation. The only benefit for the rest of us is that Russia is now less likely to use tactical nuclear weapons, a foolish policy that China would surely veto.

What is certain is that we are now truly in a new Cold War, a historic battle between the West and a resurgent Chinese civilization-state. The emerging world has understood this well and is taking sides in this new world order. Tragically, China’s reputation is soaring and the Americas are reeling under the pathetic administration of Joe Biden.

China has already negotiated a reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, endangering peace in the Middle East. Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s far-left president, has reset relations with Beijing. In Latin America and Africa, PCC’s influence continues to grow through its Belt and Road Initiative, the loans it provides, and the deals it strikes to corner the market for key materials and minerals. China is also undermining the Commonwealth. India buys Russian energy.

Yet despite all these victories, future historians may remember the present moment as the peak of the CCP, the time when we reached the peak of China, rather than the beginning of a new period of decades-long Han dynasty-style Chinese ancestry.

China’s economy’s period of extremely strong growth is over, despite its prowess in AI and batteries, for three reasons. First, Xi cracked down on the Chinese oligarchs, the entrepreneurs who had contributed so much to his progress but had begun to weigh in with their full weight. The CCP is in full control again; there are no more independent centers of power. Real capitalism is dead. Second, the savagery of its lockdowns, its obsession with zero Covid and the cover-ups of recent years demonstrate that China remains a fundamentally closed society. There is no real individual liberty, no freedom and therefore no chance of another sustained economic boom.

Finally, China’s population plummeted by 850,000 last year, a harbinger of an impending population implosion that will turn dozens of cities into ghost towns, strangle the banking system, starve the military and threaten permanent stagnation. India is now the world’s most populous nation, with 1.428 billion people, compared to China’s 1.425 billion, according to the United Nations, with America third at 340 million. China’s population is set to nearly halve over the next three quarters of a century, to just 766 million by 2100, a decline precipitated by its abominable one-child policy, a reminder of the immorality of the top-down social engineering.

In contrast, the population of the Americas will continue to grow, reaching 394 million by the end of the century, assuming the country holds together despite its bitter ideological divisions. Unless China’s productivity suddenly spikes, which is unlikely in Xi’s repressive climate, the gap between the US and Chinese economies may never close or may take much longer than expected.

These limits of the Chinese model coincide with the beginnings of a response from the free world, symbolized by Italy’s withdrawal from the Belt and Road initiative. The West no longer has any illusions about China’s intentions, its commitment to authoritarian imperialism or its propensity for espionage and cover-up, although few appreciate the immensity of the challenge.

But at least David Cameron-George Osborne’s golden age of close ties to China has long been forgotten. Liz Truss is traveling to Taiwan next week to warn against China. The Aukus military pact is a great initiative, as is Britain’s decision to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Japan is rearming. India will become increasingly assertive. A victory for Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis would accelerate attempts to decouple the American and Chinese economies.

Confident countries that believe their rise will continue for the foreseeable future do not usually choose to precipitate a major war, such as invading Taiwan. As Robert Tombs, the historian, has pointed out, it is when nations feel they are running out of time or are being cornered that they go wild.

What next? Can we avoid a calamitous global conflict that will set humanity back 50 years, at best? Will China’s elites see the meaning and cash in on their Putin Russia takeover? Or will they fear that their own window of opportunity is closing and decide to gamble on an invasion of Taiwan, especially if the impossibly weak Biden wins re-election? Britain must hope for the best and prepare for the worst.