Pakistani authorities arrest former PM Imran Khan’s party leaders as army arrives to quell unrest





Pakistani authorities on Thursday arrested a senior leader of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party as the government deployed the military to help end the deadly unrest sparked by Mr Khan’s arrest three days ago.

Key Points:Pakistani authorities have arrested three people who served under Imran Khan’s partyArmy troops have been deployed to deal with protests after Mr Khan’s arrestPolice have arrested more than 1,300 protesters in Mr. Khan’s home province

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who served as foreign minister in Mr Khan’s cabinet during his four years as prime minister, was arrested overnight, according to a statement posted on his Twitter profile.

Two other senior leaders of Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, were also arrested on Wednesday.

The violence sparked by Mr Khan’s arrest on Tuesday by the country’s anti-corruption agency has deepened instability in the country of 220 million as it grapples with a severe economic crisis and a backlog in the bailout of the International Monetary Fund since November.

Protesters stormed military buildings and ransacked the residence of a senior army general in the eastern city of Lahore.

Protesters fire a tear gas shell at authorities during riots to protest the arrest of Imran Khan. (AP:Muhammad Sajjad)

Other state buildings and property were attacked and set on fire by protesters. At least five people died in the violence.

The federal government on Wednesday approved requests from two of Pakistan’s four provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two strongholds of Khan and the federal capital Islamabad, to deploy troops to restore order.

Islamabad police said troops had reached the capital on Thursday morning.

Police have arrested more than 1,300 protesters in Mr Khan’s home province of Punjab for violence.

Separately, Mr Khan was charged in a Pakistani court in an unrelated case on Wednesday with illegally selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister between 2018 and 2022.

The corruption cases against Khan are two of more than 100 cases registered against him since he was ousted in April 2022 in a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

He did not slow down his campaign against ousting even after being injured in an attack in November.

