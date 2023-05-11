Donald Trump’s town hall: what did he say? | Donald Trump News





Former US President Donald Trump’s appearance at CNN’s town hall was the first time in years that he faced prolonged questioning from a media outlet outside the friendly confines of conservative media.

Trump’s participation in Wednesday’s public forum came as he focuses on a possible 2024 general election rematch with Democrat Joe Biden.

The audience, made up of Republicans and independents, was largely supportive of Trump and laughed and cheered as they made their points.

I love you guys, Trump told the crowd at the end.

Here is what Trump had to say:

Suggests the US government should default on its debt

As the battle to raise the US debt ceiling warned analysts of catastrophic repercussions for the global economy should Washington default, Trump suggested it shouldn’t happen unless Democrats do not accept massive spending cuts.

Might as well do it now because you will do it later. Because we have to save this country. Our country is being destroyed by stupid people, by very stupid people.

It’s really psychological more than anything else. And it could be really bad, it could be maybe nothing, maybe it’s a bad week, or a bad day, who knows? said Trump.

I say to the Republicans out there, to the congressmen, to the senators, if they don’t give you massive cuts, you’re going to have to default.

Questions about the sexual abuse case

Trump’s appearance came a day after a New York jury found him responsible for sexually abusing a woman nearly 30 years ago and defaming her when she spoke about it publicly.

Jurors awarded columnist E Jean Carroll $5 million in damages. The jury dismissed his rape claim and instead found Trump liable for a lesser degree of sexual abuse. Trump denied it, saying he never met Carroll in a department store in 1996 and didn’t know her, and said he planned to appeal the verdict.

Trump, asked by CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins about the verdict, said his poll numbers had increased and repeated his statements that he did not know Carroll, although at least one photo had surfaced of him. them together.

I do not know her. I never met her. I had no idea who she was, he said, calling her a crazy job.

Treatment of women

Collins asked Trump about his comments in the infamous Access Hollywood video in which he bragged about grabbing women’s genitals without asking permission. The video was released during the trial and Collins asked him if he stood by his remarks.

Trump defended his comments by saying he said women let him grab their genitals without permission because he was a star.

I can’t take that back because it’s true, Trump said.

Repeated electoral demands

Trump, with his first question from Collins about why he should be re-elected, began almost immediately by repeating his baseless allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Striking a more subdued tone than he usually uses on stage in front of his cheering supporters, Trump called it a rigged election and a shame before Collins cut him off, correcting his statements and asking him to publicly acknowledge his loss to Biden.

Trump did not, immediately reverting to his false claims.

Defense of the January 6 Uprising

For more than two years, Trump was asked if he regretted his actions that day.

The former president quickly began bragging about the size of the crowd he addressed before some began marching on the US Capitol and said attendees believed the election was rigged.

They were there proud. They were there with love in their hearts. It was amazing and it was a beautiful day, Trump said.

Collins asked Trump why he didn’t ask his supporters to leave the Capitol or send help to disperse the protesters, and he veered off, trying to pin the blame on the then-president, Nancy Pelosi. He at one point took out print copies of his Twitter posts that day in which he finally, hours after the attack on the Capitol began, asked his followers to leave.

He said he was inclined, if re-elected president, to pardon many people convicted for their role in the violence. Over 1,000 people have been charged and over 600 have been convicted so far.

No answers on Ukraine

Trump repeated his praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him a smart man, but said he made a big mistake by invading Ukraine. Trump claimed, without proof or explanation, that if he were still president, Putin would never have invaded Ukraine. He said he had a great relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, referring to his removal from office in 2019 after he pressured Zelenskyy for a favor while refusing military aid.

Trump wouldn’t answer the question of whether he would continue to send US aid to Ukraine to keep fighting Russia’s invasion, and he wouldn’t answer the question of who he wanted to win. the war, just saying, I want everyone to stop dying.

Preservation of classified documents

Trump has defended his custody of top secret and confidential government documents at his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate, which is now under investigation by the Justice Department.

I had every right to do so. I didn’t make a secret of it, Trump said.

Trump noted that other presidents and vice presidents kept documents after leaving office, but did not mention that he refused to turn over documents even after receiving a subpoena.

Abortion requests

Trump, responding to a question about the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of abortion rights last year, took credit for appointing three of the justices who joined in the ruling. the majority, saying, “It was such a big win and people are starting to understand it now.

He has repeatedly claimed that proponents of abortion rights want to kill a baby in the ninth month of pregnancy or even after a birth. The allegation is based on a misleading interpretation of a Senate vote. Trump also dodged questions about whether, if re-elected president, he would sign a national abortion ban.

What I’m going to do is negotiate so people are happy, he said, when asked if he would sign a federal abortion ban. He repeatedly said he would do the right thing without specifying what it was.

