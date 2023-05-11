National Tech Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches projects worth 5,800 crore | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory (LIGO-India) and dedicated science projects of higher value 5800 crore to the nation on National Technology Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches a commemorative postage stamp on National Technology Day. (Photo PTI) National Technology Day is a great day for our country. We salute and congratulate the scientists of this country who have dedicated their lives and work to India’s scientific advancements…Over the past nine years, we have laid a solid foundation for India to go from forward and make notable progress in the field. of technology, Prime Minister Modi said in his speech. Read also :Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open a three-day international museum exhibition on May 18 The National Technology Day celebration was launched by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 to honor Indian scientists, engineers and technologists, who have worked for India’s scientific and technological progress and ensured the passing the Pokhran tests in May 1998. Since then, National Technology Day has been celebrated annually on May 11. Prime Minister Modi also laid the cornerstone of LIGO-India, Hingoli; Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Jatni, Odisha; and the Platinum Jubilee Block of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. LIGO-India, which arrives in Hingoli, Maharashtra, is one of the few laser interferometer gravitational wave observatories in the world and a highly sensitive interferometer with an arm length of 4 km capable of detecting gravitational waves generated during the merger of massive astrophysical objects such as black holes and neutron stars. LIGO-India will work in synchronization with two of these observatories operating in the United States; one in Hanford, Washington and the other in Livingston, Louisiana. He also dedicated the Vishakhapatnam Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Plant to the country. The facility will mark India’s entry into a league of nations capable of producing permanent rare-earth magnets. It was developed at the Bhabha Atomic Research Center campus in Visakhapatnam. The facility was established based on indigenous technology and using indigenous rare earths mined from indigenous resources. Prime Minister Modi also announced the foundation of the National Hadron Beam Therapy Facility at the Tata Memorial Center in Navi Mumbai, which is a state-of-the-art facility that works to undertake highly precise delivery of radiation to the tumor with a dose minimal to the environment. normal structures. Precise delivery of the dose to the target tissue reduces early and delayed side effects of radiation therapy. The molybdenum-99 fission production facility, located at the Trombay campus of the Bhabha Atomic Research Center, was another country-dedicated project on Thursday. Molybdenum-99 is the parent of technetium-99m, which is used in more than 85% of imaging procedures for the early detection of cancer, heart disease, among others. The facility is expected to enable around 9 to 10 lakh patient scans every year.

