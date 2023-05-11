Politics
Erdogan’s rival vows to restore trust abroad
Turkey’s opposition candidate wants to ‘revitalise’ EU relations
A couple walk past billboards of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and Republican People’s Party leader and presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey. (Photo: AFP)
ANKARA, Turkey: If it comes to power in Sunday’s elections, Turkey’s opposition led by Kemal Kilicdaroglu pledges to restore trust with Washington and Europe while mending ties with Syria.
A regional power of 85 million people and a NATO bridgehead in the Middle East, Turkey gradually broke away from Western allies during the 21-year reign of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Ahmet Unal Cevikoz, a former ambassador and special adviser to Erdogan’s main rival, thinks a diplomatic turnaround and a transition to a more democratic regime go hand in hand.
“Most of our problems with the European Union stem from the lack of democracy in Turkey,” Cevikoz told AFP ahead of the tight legislative and presidential elections.
A return to the rule of law, which Western states accuse Erdogan of eroding during his second decade in power, will change Turkey’s image abroad, Cevikoz said.
“It will become a very real partner,” he promised.
Turkey’s accession talks with the European Union have frozen, less than a decade after it applied for membership in 1999.
European powers such as France have expressed reservations about admitting the majority Muslim nation, and Erdogan has grown resentful as the talks dragged on.
Cevikoz said it was vital to restart the process as it “contributes to the democratization of the country”.
A member of Kilicdaroglu’s secular CHP party, Cevikoz also supports the extension of a 2016 migrant deal with the EU.
Brussels has sent billions of euros to Ankara in return for Turkey taking in around five million people fleeing war-torn countries, particularly neighboring Syria.
Cevikoz said the opposition wanted to “revitalize and revise (the agreement) to make it more effective”.
The CHP also plans to launch the “voluntary and dignified” return of Syrians, which Cevikoz sees as part of a broader reassessment of Turkey’s and the EU’s migration positions.
“The problem (of migration) concerns Europe as much as Turkey,” he said. “But the EU has no migration policy.”
Erdogan’s “mistake”
Turkey became one of the most unruly members of NATO during the last years of Erdogan’s rule.
Cevikoz stressed the importance of Turkey’s membership in the US-led military alliance, which has been undermined by Erdogan’s decision to buy advanced missiles from Russia.
Washington kicked Turkey out of its F-35 stealth fighter program in retaliation.
Analysts believe that Moscow has managed to insert a wedge in Ankara’s relations with the West.
“Turkey’s national defense is greatly enhanced by its NATO membership,” Cevikoz said.
He called the Russian purchase “a mistake” that “cost us dearly”.
Turkey’s position in NATO has been further complicated by its refusal to let Sweden join the bloc following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Ankara wants Stockholm to extradite suspects linked to a Kurdish insurgency and a failed coup attempt in 2016.
Sweden has toughened its counter-terrorism laws in response to pressure from Turkey, planning to introduce new legislation in parliament on June 1.
Cevikoz acknowledged Stockholm’s “progress”, saying it will “certainly ease Sweden’s path to membership”.
“Balance” with Russia
At the same time, Cevikoz reported no significant break with Erdogan’s approach in Moscow.
Wartime trade with Russia has boomed despite Turkey’s decision to supply arms to kyiv.
Erdogan benefited from a pre-election discount on Russian energy and used his ties to the Kremlin to engineer truce talks in the early months of the war in Ukraine, bolstering his stature at home.
“Turkey always took a very balanced approach during the Cold War,” Cevikoz said.
“Why not continue the same kind of balanced approach?”.
“After the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, there is the future architecture of European security” to consider, he said.
Such logic, close to that adopted by French President Emmanuel Macron, worries Washington.
The same goes for the reconciliation of the region with Syria, which Cevikoz wholeheartedly supports.
Ankara’s ties with Damascus were severed when Erdogan began backing rebel efforts to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2011.
But Syria was readmitted to the Arab League this week, and Erdogan is now courting a summit with Assad, which Damascus refuses until Turkey withdraws all its troops from Syria.
“We want to resume an unconditional dialogue” with Syria, Cevikoz said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bangkokpost.com/world/2568375/erdogans-rival-pledges-to-restore-trust-abroad
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump’s lawyer rejected claim that jurors’ political affiliation signified bias
- Erdogan’s rival vows to restore trust abroad
- Man shot while trying to break up fight outside El Compadre in Hollywood
- After the Google Pixel 7a launches, the Pixel 6a gets a big discount on Flipkart. How to get it for less than 200,000 yen
- Doctors and Beekeepers Share Best Ways to Survive Allergy Season | News
- “They inject themselves to cause a slow death”, says Imran Khan – Pakistan
- National Tech Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches projects worth 5,800 crore | Latest India News
- Online British Pharmacy Prescribing Weight Loss Jab For People With Healthy BMI | obesity
- What Fans Did To ‘Sandman’ Actor Vanesu Samunyai Breaks My Heart
- Fognini beats Murray in Rome tennis dads battle
- 5 Bollywood actresses who had the most expensive marriages
- Innovation Accelerates: Midland Medical Technology