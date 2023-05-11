Erdogan’s rival vows to restore trust abroad



A couple walk past billboards of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and Republican People’s Party leader and presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey. (Photo: AFP)

ANKARA, Turkey: If it comes to power in Sunday’s elections, Turkey’s opposition led by Kemal Kilicdaroglu pledges to restore trust with Washington and Europe while mending ties with Syria.

A regional power of 85 million people and a NATO bridgehead in the Middle East, Turkey gradually broke away from Western allies during the 21-year reign of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ahmet Unal Cevikoz, a former ambassador and special adviser to Erdogan’s main rival, thinks a diplomatic turnaround and a transition to a more democratic regime go hand in hand.

“Most of our problems with the European Union stem from the lack of democracy in Turkey,” Cevikoz told AFP ahead of the tight legislative and presidential elections.

A return to the rule of law, which Western states accuse Erdogan of eroding during his second decade in power, will change Turkey’s image abroad, Cevikoz said.

“It will become a very real partner,” he promised.

Turkey’s accession talks with the European Union have frozen, less than a decade after it applied for membership in 1999.

European powers such as France have expressed reservations about admitting the majority Muslim nation, and Erdogan has grown resentful as the talks dragged on.

Cevikoz said it was vital to restart the process as it “contributes to the democratization of the country”.

A member of Kilicdaroglu’s secular CHP party, Cevikoz also supports the extension of a 2016 migrant deal with the EU.

Brussels has sent billions of euros to Ankara in return for Turkey taking in around five million people fleeing war-torn countries, particularly neighboring Syria.

Cevikoz said the opposition wanted to “revitalize and revise (the agreement) to make it more effective”.

The CHP also plans to launch the “voluntary and dignified” return of Syrians, which Cevikoz sees as part of a broader reassessment of Turkey’s and the EU’s migration positions.

“The problem (of migration) concerns Europe as much as Turkey,” he said. “But the EU has no migration policy.”

Erdogan’s “mistake”

Turkey became one of the most unruly members of NATO during the last years of Erdogan’s rule.

Cevikoz stressed the importance of Turkey’s membership in the US-led military alliance, which has been undermined by Erdogan’s decision to buy advanced missiles from Russia.

Washington kicked Turkey out of its F-35 stealth fighter program in retaliation.

Analysts believe that Moscow has managed to insert a wedge in Ankara’s relations with the West.

“Turkey’s national defense is greatly enhanced by its NATO membership,” Cevikoz said.

He called the Russian purchase “a mistake” that “cost us dearly”.

Turkey’s position in NATO has been further complicated by its refusal to let Sweden join the bloc following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ankara wants Stockholm to extradite suspects linked to a Kurdish insurgency and a failed coup attempt in 2016.

Sweden has toughened its counter-terrorism laws in response to pressure from Turkey, planning to introduce new legislation in parliament on June 1.

Cevikoz acknowledged Stockholm’s “progress”, saying it will “certainly ease Sweden’s path to membership”.

“Balance” with Russia

At the same time, Cevikoz reported no significant break with Erdogan’s approach in Moscow.

Wartime trade with Russia has boomed despite Turkey’s decision to supply arms to kyiv.

Erdogan benefited from a pre-election discount on Russian energy and used his ties to the Kremlin to engineer truce talks in the early months of the war in Ukraine, bolstering his stature at home.

“Turkey always took a very balanced approach during the Cold War,” Cevikoz said.

“Why not continue the same kind of balanced approach?”.

“After the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, there is the future architecture of European security” to consider, he said.

Such logic, close to that adopted by French President Emmanuel Macron, worries Washington.

The same goes for the reconciliation of the region with Syria, which Cevikoz wholeheartedly supports.

Ankara’s ties with Damascus were severed when Erdogan began backing rebel efforts to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2011.

But Syria was readmitted to the Arab League this week, and Erdogan is now courting a summit with Assad, which Damascus refuses until Turkey withdraws all its troops from Syria.

“We want to resume an unconditional dialogue” with Syria, Cevikoz said.