Trump’s lawyer rejected claim that jurors’ political affiliation signified bias





Tacopina was responding to an April 30 motion by plaintiff E. Jean Carroll to disqualify the juror identified only as Juror #77. Carroll’s legal team wanted him disqualified for alleged bias based on his recognition that he had listened to Pools show a few times over the past six months.

Juror #77 described the Pools podcast as independent, average and balanced. A juror who watches the Pools podcast in this way may subjectively believe they have no relevant bias, but have just as certainly confirmed they do, a lawyer for Carroll wrote in the motion. No one capable of deciding this matter in a fair and unbiased manner would solely research Pools content, rely on YouTube to promote other content based on the Pools podcast, and maintain that Pools’ comments are indeed average and balanced.

The fight is something of a turnaround for Trump, who has long attacked unfavorable court decisions based solely on the political affiliation of the president who appointed a particular judge or the perceived political leanings of the jurors’ hometown.

What else can you expect from a Trump-hating, Clinton-appointed judge who went out of his way to make sure the outcome was as negative as possible, speaking and vetting a jury of an anti-Trump area which is probably the worst place in the United States for me to get a fair trial, Trump said in an all-caps article on Truth Social hours after the verdict.

Ultimately, the juror in question joined everyone else in finding Trump responsible for sexually assaulting Carroll in the 1990s and defaming her when he denied the allegation last year. The nine-member jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.

Tacopinas’ argument comes as Trump is expected to face a barrage of civil and criminal lawsuits related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, his handling of classified documents after leaving office and his allegedly fraudulent business empires.

Tacopina argued in his eight-page filing that jurors cannot be removed solely because of their political affiliation. On the contrary, he said, dismissal is justified when a juror’s life experience closely matches the issues they are expected to decide during the trial. He has argued at length that a media diet choice by jurors like the Tim Pools podcast does not automatically mean that the juror subscribes to the same political views.

By plaintiffs’ logic, police officers cannot sit in criminal cases, or jurors interested in women’s rights issues cannot sit in sex discrimination cases, Tacopina wrote. The law does not permit such apologies based on such broad judgments about the ability of jurors to serve fairly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/05/10/trump-lawyer-e-jean-carroll-jurors-00096308 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos