Opening of the 15th IMT-GT Summit, President Joko Widodo: Spread the spirit of collaboration

TIMIKA | Indonesian President Joko Widodo opened the 15th Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle Summit or IMT-GT held at the Komodo Ballroom, Meruorah Convention Center, Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara Province on Wednesday 10 May 2023 . During the sub-regional meeting, President Jokowi called on all parties concerned to ignite the spirit of collaboration. “Let’s spread the spirit of collaboration, including increasing the competitiveness of connectivity, tourism and investment to realize the vision of IMT-GT in 2036,” President Jokowi said in a press office statement. of the presidential secretariat, Thursday (05/11/2023). Furthermore, President Jokowi explained that at the age of 30, IMT-GT has become a golden triangle of cooperation for 85 million people in three countries. President Jokowi also expressed his satisfaction with the achievement of the volume of IMT-GT exchanges amid the global crisis. “I am happy that despite the global crisis, IMT-GT trading volume managed to reach $618 billion in 2021,” he said. The President hopes that the IMT-GT can continue to accelerate the acceleration of inclusive and sustainable economic growth in the future. According to him, the challenges ahead for the three countries will not be easy. “Because the challenges ahead are not easy, uncertainty is still high, rivalries are still fierce, and the domino effect of global economic shocks still threatens,” he explained. At the end of the session, President Jokowi launched the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Visitation Year 2023-2025. President Jokowi said the Covid-19 pandemic had devastated the global tourism sector. In the IMT sub-region, the tourism sector even dropped above 90%. “Alhamdulillah, since last year, the tourism sector has started to recover. The movement of international tourists has reached over 900 million and will certainly continue to grow,” he said. For this reason, President Jokowi encouraged the three countries to act quickly to take advantage of this opportunity. According to President Jokowi, there are at least three things that the focus should be on, namely improving infrastructure, especially connectivity, enhancing innovative branding and developing digital tourism for improve services. “All of this to strengthen a strong, inclusive and sustainable tourism ecosystem,” he said. In addition to President Jokowi, the meeting also brought together Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn, Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa, Indonesian Minister in charge of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Malaysian Economy Minister Rafizi bin Ramli and Thai Finance Minister Arkhorn Termpittayapaisith. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno were also present to accompany President Jokowi during the meeting. Receive daily selected updates and latest news from Around Papua. Let’s join the Telegram group “Seputarpapua.com News”how to click on the link https://t.me/seputarpapua , then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

