China punishes over 110,000 officials in anti-corruption drive: report





China’s ruling Communist Party of China (CCP) has punished more than 110,000 officials in an anti-corruption campaign, the Indo-Pacific Center for Strategic Communications (IPCSC) said in a report. posted Tuesday, May 9. Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the Xi-Jinping administration has launched an anti-corruption campaign. Those who were publicly investigated and dealt with after the 18th National Congress include state-level officials, deputy state-level officers, members of military commissions, dozens of ministerial level officers and hundreds of deputy level officers at the ministerial level. Citing data, the IPCSC said on Tuesday that “111,000 people were fined in the first quarter of this year, including provincial and provincial level cadres, 633 departmental level cadres, 669 district and 1,000 townships Includes level cadres, and 15,000 general cadres, and 76,000 cadres from rural areas, enterprises, etc. Recently, the official WeChat handles of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission of the Communist Party Central Committee The Chinese Party has published its monthly anti-corruption report. The report mentioned that during the first quarter, disciplinary inspection and supervision agencies across China received 776,000 petitions and reports, of which 231,000 were complaints and charges. The prominent senior officials under investigation are Du Zhaocai, a member of the party’s leadership group and deputy director of the General Administration of Sports of China; Li Xiaopeng, former party committee secretary and chairman of China Everbright Group Co., Ltd, among others. Last month, three central cadres were fired and more than 120 CPC members and department cadres were fined. Meanwhile, data from the March Anti-Corruption Report indicates that 7,021 breaches were investigated and addressed, involving 10,285 people. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

