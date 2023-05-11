Narendra Modi invited to the United States for a state visit: what are state visits?





This will be Narendra Modis’ first state visit to the United States during his nine-year reign as prime minister. The last state visit to the United States by an Indian was then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh from November 23 to 25, 2009. While Prime Minister Modi has visited the United States several times during his tenure, none of the visits have been categorized as a state visit, which is the highest categorized visit according to diplomatic protocol. What is a State visit? State visits are visits to foreign countries led by a Head of State/Government, acting in his or her sovereign capacity. They are therefore officially described as a visit of [name of state] rather than visiting [name of leader]. State visits to the United States take place only at the invitation of the President of the United States, acting in his capacity as Head of State. State visits typically last a few days and include a number of elaborate ceremonies, subject to the visiting head of state’s schedule. In the United States, these ceremonies include a flight line ceremony (where the visiting head of state is greeted on the tarmac after landing), a White House arrival ceremony with a 21-gun salute cannon, a dinner at the White House, an exchange of diplomatic gifts, an invitation to stay at the Blair House (the guest house of American presidents across Pennsylvania Avenue) and report streetlining. Narendra Modis’ visit will include a state dinner on June 22. Is every visit by a foreign leader a state visit? No. State visits are the highest category of foreign visits with great ceremonial significance and are considered the highest expression of friendly bilateral relations. However, these are relatively rare, mainly to maintain their prestige and symbolic status. For example, according to American diplomatic policy, the president cannot welcome more than one leader of any nation once every four years. Lesser visits are categorized (in descending order of magnitude, according to US diplomatic policy) into official visits, official business visits, business visits, government guest visits, and private visits. Each of these visits has different protocols to follow. The main difference between these visits and a state visit is that state visits are carried out in a sovereign capacity, only the head of state (head of government in the case of parliamentary democracies due to the ceremonial nature of their Heads of State) being authorized to carry out the visits. . Further visits may be made by a number of other important leaders, including crown princes, vice presidents, ceremonial heads of state, and more. State visits also include many other very elaborate ceremonies. While invitations are required for all visits (except private visits), these invitations are sent more freely than those for state visits. PM Modis’ previous visits have been categorized as working visit (2014), working lunch (2016) and official working visit (2017). His 2019 visit is described by the US State Department website as attending a rally in Houston, Texas. Are state visits more important? Yes and no. While officially and ceremonially state visits are the most prestigious, for actual diplomatic work the classification of the visit makes little difference. Work visits can contribute just as much to fostering a healthy relationship with another country as state visits. In fact, given the rarity of state visits and the ceremonial functions they entail, most work is actually done on other visits.

