Donald Trump runs for CNN mayor – Deadline





About 50 minutes before CNN’s town hall with Donald Trump, moderator Kaitlan Collins told him, “The election wasn’t rigged, Mr. President. You can’t keep saying that all night.

It was a futile attempt to try and corner him on his oft-repeated unsubstantiated claim that the 2020 presidential race was stolen from him, but Trump never budged from his claim, just like he didn’t. since election night.

Immediately after the event, CNN took a beating on social media for giving Trump a platform to spew lies for about 70 minutes. Collins herself has been praised for her efforts to fact check Trump in real time and for interrupting him in some members. But in front of a Republican audience that earned him two standing ovations, the format instead ended up playing to Trump’s strengths. As he scanned the answers, the friendly crowd cheered and laughed and, when given the opportunity, asked questions about softball.

Most shocking was when the audience burst into laughter as he spoke of a jury’s $5million judgment that found him liable for sexual assault and defamation. Trump treated the subject as a chance to entertain himself. He first bragged about his polls, then mocked his accuser, E. Jean Carroll. And instead of any serious discussion of sexual assault, he explained why he still stands by what he said on the infamous Access Hollywood tape. Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson wrote that now was the time to “enact Trump’s cult leadership,” and others wanted some kind of real-time appeal from Trump and his supporters in the audience.

Some of Collins’ fellow reporters noted that she was in an impossible position, and the network backed her up in a post-town hall statement in which they said she “asked tough, fair and revealing questions.” Collins, in line to support the network’s 9 p.m. hour, tried to corner Trump on several other points, including whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war with Russia and whether he would support a nationwide ban. of abortion. But as we’ve seen time and time again, Trump presents a unique challenge to even the most seasoned and prepared reporters. Just after the event ended, presenter Jake Tapper told viewers it was an “interesting night” and “the lies kept coming fast and furiously”.

City hall may have bolstered Trump’s popularity with Republican voters, but he may not have done himself a favor when it comes to active investigations against him. Greg Bluestein of The Atlanta Journal Constitution echoed one of his comments, in which he admitted to telling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, “You owe me votes because the election was rigged. Trump may also have given potential rematch rival Joe Biden more ammunition, as his campaign responded to the event with a tweet: “Do you want another four years of this?”

When Trump called Collins “bad,” it was a signal she got under her skin. But he never really turned away from his stream of consciousness method of running out of time. CNN defended its decision to run for mayor with Trump by pointing out that he is the Republican frontrunner. But as a candidate who broke norms and traditions, who called for an end to the Constitution, and who will not accept the last election as legitimate, Trump is unlike any other major presidential candidate. CNN may get big numbers for the event, but eight years later, much of the media is still upset about how it was covered.

