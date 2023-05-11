No progress in ending deadly civil unrest in Myanmar: ASEAN leader

Indonesian President Joko Widodo grimly admitted to fellow Southeast Asian leaders on May 11 that no progress had been made to end the civil unrest in Myanmar and renewed a call for an end to violence, including a recent airstrike by a rights group labeled an apparent war crime. .”

I have to be honest, Widodo told his fellow Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders on the final day of their two-day summit in the Indonesian port city of Labuan Bajo. No significant progress has been made in implementing the five-point consensus.

ASEAN President this year Mr Widodo was referring to a peace plan forged by the 10-nation bloc with Myanmar’s top general in 2021 which called for an immediate end to violence and dialogue between the parties in the running to be negotiated through an ASEAN special envoy.

Myanmar’s military-led government has refused to take action to implement the plan, prompting ASEAN leaders to exclude the country’s ruling generals and their representatives from bloc summit meetings. The generals protested the ASEAN decision, which they said deviated from the group’s core policy of not interfering in each other’s internal affairs and deciding by consensus.

Mr. Widodo called for unity, a seemingly futile call as he conferred with other heads of state in the conference room of a bayside hotel, the chair reserved for the leader of the Myanmar being empty.

After the conclusion of the leaders’ summit, Mr. Widodo and his foreign minister, Retno Marsudi, told a press conference that the bloc would continue to press for the implementation of the peace plan and to expand the ASEAN engagement not just with military leaders, but with various groups in Myanmar, hoping the military-led government would do the same.

We will try again and again, Mr Marsudi told reporters. We are still united and strong to see the urgency of the five-point consensus.

Commitment does not mean recognition, Mr. Widodo said.

Founded in 1967 as a diverse club of authoritarian regimes, monarchs and fledgling democracies, ASEAN has come under international pressure to take tougher action to resolve the crisis in Myanmar. But ASEAN members appeared divided, with some recommending a relaxation of punitive actions aimed at isolating Myanmar’s generals and allowing its top diplomat and officials to return to attend summit meetings.

The time of isolation has reached its goal, according to an internal ASEAN report obtained by The Associated Press quoted some member states at a meeting of the bloc’s top diplomats ahead of the leaders’ summit.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has publicly expressed his frustrations. He said around 200,000 people fled to Malaysia to escape the tumult in Myanmar.

ASEAN has been unable to resolve most of the most contentious issues, Anwar told his fellow leaders on Wednesday in videotaped remarks he posted to his Twitter account. We are stuck with the principle of non-intervention.

Yes, there is non-interference, but then we will have to have a new vision that could give us some flexibility in order to navigate and maneuver the way forward, he said.

ASEAN leaders on May 10 condemned an attack on an aid convoy their group had organized for displaced people in Myanmar, calling for an immediate end to the violence and for the military government to comply with a plan of peace.

Gunmen opened fire on a convoy delivering aid to displaced villagers and carrying Indonesian and Singaporean diplomats over the weekend in Myanmar’s eastern Shan State. A security team with the convoy returned fire and one vehicle was damaged, but there were no injuries, state television said. MRTV reported.

For the second year, the chief general of Myanmar was not invited to the summit. General-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing led the military in seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, plunging the country into civil war and becoming ASEAN’s deepest crisis since. his creation.

During the foreign ministers’ talks ahead of the summit, some suggested that the group re-engage Myanmar’s military-led state administration council and bring Myanmar back to the foreign ministers’ meeting and summits. of ASEAN, noting that the time of isolation has served its purpose, according to the ASEAN report. . He did not identify countries pushing for more leniency towards Myanmar despite international outrage over continued military attacks in the country.

The suggestion for ASEAN to bring Myanmar into its fold was noted, according to the report, implying that it did not receive full approval from all ministers.

The ministerial talks underlined that the crisis in Myanmar should not affect ASEAN’s progress in building a regional community, said the report, which cited an observation that there would be no solution to short term to the crisis in Myanmar.

It was also observed that ASEAN may experience Myanmar fatigue, which could distract ASEAN from the broader goals of building the ASEAN community, according to the report. Patience, flexibility and creativity are therefore essential because there will be no miracle solution to the crisis.

The report cites, without elaborating, concerns about increasing transnational crimes, including human trafficking and illegal drug production from Myanmar. More alarming, he added, there has been a call for all parties to stop the flow of arms and funding into Myanmar, which is leading to an escalation of the conflict.

More than 3,450 civilians have been killed by security forces since Myanmar’s military took over, and thousands more remain imprisoned, says the Political Prisoners Assistance Association, which tallies casualties and arrests related to repression by the military government.

In April, a military airstrike killed more than 160 people, including many children, who were attending a ceremony organized by opponents of the army regime, according to witnesses cited by Human Rights Watch. The May 9 group described the attack as an apparent war crime.

In addition to Myanmar, long-running territorial disputes in the South China Sea that involve China, ASEAN members Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam, as well as Taiwan, featured prominently on the agenda. summit agenda.

In a post-summit statement issued by Mr. Widodo on behalf of ASEAN leaders, they renewed a call for restraint in the disputed South China Sea to avoid miscalculations and confrontations, repeating language used in previous statements by ASEAN, which criticized China’s aggressiveness. unnamed actions in an indication of Beijing’s influence.