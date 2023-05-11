Satellite images show massive protests in Pak over Imran Khan’s arrest





Massive protests in Peshawar saw parts of the Radio Pakistan building set on fire. (high resolution: here)

New Delhi:

Massive protests in Pakistan by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan against his arrest in a corruption case have led to widespread destruction of property.

Pakistan’s national radio office was also set on fire by protesters. Some Twitter users posted videos of a burning building, which they said was Radio Pakistan’s office in Islamabad.

Imran Khan appeared in court yesterday amid violent nationwide protests over his arrest.

His arrest brought tens of thousands of his supporters to the streets in cities across Pakistan.

Satellite images show roadblocks in Islamabad near police headquarters. (high resolution: here)

His lawyers said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) – the anti-corruption body that ordered Imran Khan’s arrest – asked the judge to send the former prime minister to detention for 10 days, reports the AFP news agency. He was, however, sent to NAB custody for eight days. The next hearing will be on May 17.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, a close associate of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, was arrested by police today.

Imran Khan was arrested yesterday during a routine hearing in Islamabad, the Pakistani capital. He was taken to an unknown location overnight before appearing behind closed doors in a specially convened court at police headquarters.

The arrest follows months of political crisis during which Imran Khan, who was ousted in April last year, waged an unprecedented campaign against the country’s powerful military.

The former cricketing superstar, who remains popular in Pakistan, has previously denied all charges in dozens of cases brought against him.

He says the myriad court cases are part of an effort by the government and the struggling military establishment to prevent him from returning to power.

Mr Khan’s arrest also came hours after the military reprimanded him for alleging a senior officer had been involved in a plot to kill him.

Pakistani politicians have been arrested and imprisoned frequently since the country’s founding in 1947, but few have challenged so directly an army that staged at least three coups and ruled for more than three decades.

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry ordered the shutdown of mobile internet services and restricted access to social media sites like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Authorities have ordered schools across the country to close, with end-of-year exams canceled for students.

Hundreds of police have been injured across the country, while in Pakistan’s most populous province, Punjab, nearly 1,000 people have been arrested and the military ordered to deploy to keep the peace .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/satellite-images-show-massive-protests-in-pak-over-imran-khans-arrest-4024266 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos