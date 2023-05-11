Erdogan could lose the elections in Türkiye. It would be a blow for Putin.

As Russia invaded Ukraine last month, President Vladimir Putin joined his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, via video link to celebrate the loading of fuel into the member state’s first civilian nuclear project. NATO.

Built by Russia’s state-controlled nuclear company Rosatom, the massive $20 billion Akkuyu nuclear power plant perhaps best symbolizes the thriving bilateral energy and economic ties the two leaders have forged during their two decades in power as president or prime minister of their respective countries.

Putin’s virtual attendance at the grand ceremony may have been driven less by a domestic need to demonstrate Moscow’s influence abroad than to support another authoritarian leader in need.

The April 27 event came less than three weeks before Turkey’s May 14 presidential election, Erdogan’s toughest ever challenge to the polls. Amid deep economic difficulties, polls have indicated he is trailing Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the centre-left Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Putin has offered a thinly veiled hint of his preferred outcome in an election that will have repercussions for Moscow, kyiv, Washington and Brussels.

“Building the first nuclear power plant in Turkey and…creating a new advanced high-tech industry from scratch is another compelling example of all that you, President Erdogan, are doing for your country, for the growth of its economy, for all Turkish citizens,” Putin said. said during the live broadcast across Turkey. “I want to say it clearly: you are able to set ambitious goals and move confidently towards their implementation.”

Putin’s flattery was just the latest sign of his support for Erdogan, 69, whose authoritarian rule and anti-Western rhetoric have served Moscow’s interests by undermining unity in NATO and undermining the extensive Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Last summer, Russia transferred billions of dollars to Rosatom’s Turkish unit for future construction work well ahead of schedule, a decision by experts say aimed to support Turkey’s struggling currency.

Putin’s investment in Erdogan could fall flat if Kilicdaroglu, 74, a former bureaucrat who headed the country’s social security agency, emerges victorious.

Kilicdaroglu said he would seek to rebuild relations with Europe and the United States that Erdogan has undermined through his political repression and foreign intervention in places like Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh. This could, among other things, open the door to the rapid incorporation of Sweden into NATO, a decision which Russia has strongly opposed.





“Defeating Erdogan wouldn’t be good for Putin,” said Mark Katz, a political science professor at George Mason University who specializes in Russia’s relations with the Middle East. “Putin will have no choice but to woo Kilicdaroglu if he is the winner. He will have to accept that Kilicdaroglu is getting closer to the West to some extent in order to dissuade him from getting even closer.”

Washington and Brussels have been troubled by the rise of strongmen like Erdogan and Putin since the turn of the century, as the pluralistic gains made in the decade since the fall of communism in central and eastern Europe have been eroded. Erdogan’s defeat would show that democratic forces around the world continue to be “robust”, said Steven Cook, senior fellow for Middle East and Africa studies at the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations. .

“It would be a blow to this type of global, populist authoritarianism that Putin is obviously a leader of,” said Cook, who warned that Turkey’s democracy would still not be out of the woods after institutions weakened under Erdoğan.

“Authoritarian Bromance”

Putin has probably met Erdogan more frequently than he has with any other foreign leader outside the former Soviet Union. Since Erdogan became prime minister in 2003, during Putin’s first presidential term, the two have developed a good working relationship that some describe as a “bromance”.

Putin and Erdogan have at times been deeply at odds – in 2015 Putin said the downing of a Russian warplane by Turkish warplanes near the Syrian-Turkish border was a “stab in the back” – and took opposing positions on several occasions. key foreign policy issues, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ankara continues to supply lethal drones to Kyiv. But they are bound by a common opposition to what they call a Western-dominated world order and a shared contempt for some of the values ​​widely held in the West.

“They both see themselves as [leaders of] the aggrieved great powers are not sufficiently respected, and they both have grievances against the West. This is where Erdogan and Putin met,” Katz said. “Whatever the differences between them, as long as Erdogan was anti-Western, that was the main thing for Putin.”

Opinion polls have given Kilicdaroglu, who is backed by a diverse six-party alliance, a slight lead over Erdogan. If none of the four candidates obtains more than 50% of the votes, a second round will take place on May 28.

While serving in the 2000s as prime minister – then Turkey’s most powerful office – Erdogan enjoyed great popularity as the economy boomed. However, his star has fallen as soaring inflation and falling living standards in recent years take their toll on many voters.

Strained Western Relations

His star in the West also fell as he rolled back democracy, undermined press freedom, weakened government institutions like the courts and pursued what analysts call an “aggressive” and independent foreign policy, including ties. closer with Putin, all leading to deeply strained relations with Washington and Brussels.

Following a 2016 coup attempt he blamed on a US-based cleric, Erdogan struck a deal with Putin to buy a Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, triggering sanctions of the US defense industry.

The United States has opposed the $2.5 billion deal, fearing the Russian platform could potentially allow Moscow to collect intelligence on its F-35 fighter, which Turkey has ordered and which she also helped to build.

Erdogan may have underestimated the willingness of the United States to impose the defense sanctions and felt he couldn’t just ditch the S-400 without damaging his reputation, experts say.

Erdogan has also mingled with members of the European Union in recent years. He clashed with France over Turkish intervention in Libya and with Greece and Cyprus over energy deposits and maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean.

More recently, Erdogan delayed efforts by Sweden and Finland to join NATO following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, accusing the Nordic countries of harboring Kurdish “terror organisations”. Turkey approved Finland’s NATO membership at the end of March but continues to block Sweden’s entry.

Kilicdaroglu promised to restore the rule of law in Turkey, return the country to a parliamentary form of government and resolve the issue with the United States over the S-400. Analysts expect him to quickly support Sweden’s NATO membership.

Russian invasion

Despite all the frustration he caused in the West, Erdogan helped convince Moscow and kyiv to agree to a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea. Russia has blocked Ukraine’s ports in an attempt to strangle its economy, driving up world grain prices.

A defeat for Erdogan at the polls could raise questions about the longer-term sustainability of the deal, Cook said. The deal is due to expire just days after the May 14 election. “It’s going to be harder to maintain this grain deal because it’s partly related to a Putin-Erdogan affair and the trust they’ve built with each other,” he said. “When we talk about strong men, I think we tend to underestimate the personal chemistry between them.”

Kilicdaroglu is described as a soft-spoken technocrat who lacks Erdogan’s charisma.

Erdogan has been walking a tightrope since Russia invaded Ukraine, calling Moscow’s aggression “unacceptable” and supplying Ukraine with deadly drones while continuing to do business with Moscow. Turkey has also been a key conduit for sanctioned Western goods destined for Russia.

Even if Kilicdaroglu is victorious, Turkey will continue to balance Ukrainian and Russian interests, including resisting Western sanctions against Moscow, analysts say.

This is partly due to Turkey’s struggling economy and heavy reliance on Russian energy and investment. The economy is suffering from its biggest surge in inflation in decades, which makes it very sensitive to an external shock, such as another spike in energy prices.

Turkey receives around 45% of its natural gas and significant amounts of oil and coal from Russia. Its emerging civilian nuclear industry will also depend on Russia to fuel power plants.

Putin cut energy flows to the EU last year after imposing sweeping sanctions on Russia, causing prices to spike.

Western sanctions have made Turkey a more attractive destination for Russian tourists and businesses, which bring needed money and investment to the country, and trade between the two countries has increased after their imposition.

No rainbows and unicorns

While Kilicdaroglu would focus on Europe in the aftermath of an election victory, he won’t keep Putin in suspense for long, says Asli Aydintasbas, a fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington. “Sooner or later he would let Putin know that they weren’t planning to jeopardize Russia’s interests for Turkey. The key question is how Putin would react to that,” she said.

Even if ties with Russia remain strong under Kilicdaroglu, any progress in restoring the rule of law would still be very important in repairing the current “dysfunctional” relationship with the United States, Aydintasbas said.

“It’s something that removes some of the irritants from the bilateral relationship overnight,” she said. But she adds that some will remain, shaken by anti-US and anti-NATO sentiment in the country, tempering prospects for a significant improvement in bilateral relations under a new leader in Ankara.

Cook of the Council on Foreign Relations agrees. “I just don’t think it will be rainbows and unicorns for the United States and Turkey after the election, regardless of the outcome,” he said.