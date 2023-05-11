Ukraine: Donald Trump says he wants people to ‘stop dying’ but doesn’t say whether he wants Russia or Ukraine to win the war





Former President Donald Trump did not say Wednesday night who he thinks should win in Russia’s war on Ukraine, instead telling New Hampshire GOP primary voters that he wants everyone stop dying.

I want everyone to stop dying. They die. Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying, Trump said at the CNN town hall, hosted by CNN This Morning anchor Kaitlan Collins. And I will do it in 24 hours.

Trump, who wouldn’t say whether he wanted Ukraine to successfully deter Russia under pressure from Collins, told the crowd at Saint Anselm College he doesn’t think in terms of victory and defeat .

I think in terms of settlement, we stop killing all these people, he said.

Trump asked if he supported providing US military aid to Ukraine as a Republican voter who will vote for the first time in 2024 would not pledge to send aid to the war-torn country, s he won the Republican presidential nomination, then the White House.

We were giving away so much equipment that we don’t have ammunition for ourselves right now, he said. We don’t have ammunition for ourselves, we were giving away so much.

The White House estimated last week that the Russian military had suffered more than 100,000 casualties since December in its war with Ukraine. The United States defines the term victim as both injured and killed.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby declined at the time to provide information on Ukrainian casualties, noting that it was Ukraine’s decision to release its numbers. The Ukrainians are the victims here, Russia is the aggressor. I don’t need to respect that same sense of courtesy to Russians, he said.

Pressed by Collins on the conflict, Trump replied: I will say this: I want Europe to put in more money.

The United States has provided Ukraine with $36.9 billion in military aid since the war began in February 2022.

While Trump said he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin and resolve the war in Ukraine in one day, 24 hours, he did not say whether he believed Putin was a war criminal. , but that should be discussed later.

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, told CNN in March that he believed Putin could be tried for alleged crimes committed during the Russian war.

The ICC issued arrest warrants in March for Putin and Russian official Maria Lvova-Belova over an alleged plan to deport Ukrainian children to Russia, a practice the Russian government has defended as saving them while denying evictions are forced.

Thousands of Ukrainian children have been subjected to forcible deportations by Russia, according to Zelensky, who welcomed the ICC decision at the time.

If you say he’s a war criminal, it’s going to be a lot harder to get a deal to stop this thing, Trump said. If he’s going to be a war criminal, people are going to catch him and execute him, he’s going to fight a lot harder than he fights in the other circumstance.

Trump called Putin a smart guy, but said the Russian leader made a huge mistake.

Of course he is smart. They want you to say he’s a stupid person. He’s not a stupid person and he’s very cunning. Putin made a big mistake in my opinion.

When asked to elaborate, Trump said: His mistake was getting in. He would never have entered if I was president, referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

