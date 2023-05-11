China appoints head of powerful new financial regulator as industry comes under closer scrutiny





By Laura He, CNN China has named the head of its powerful new financial watchdog, which was created as part of radical reforms aimed at curbing the $60 trillion industry. Li Yunze, a career banker working for decades with China’s state-run lenders, will become the Communist Party’s head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA), according to a government announcement on Wednesday. The NFRA was formed in March when Chinese leader Xi Jinping unveiled the biggest government overhaul in decades. A key part of the overhaul was the creation of an expanded financial regulator, which will oversee all financial activities except the securities sector. The regulator is expected to replace the current China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, which oversees commercial banks and insurance companies. It will also take over some responsibilities from the central bank and securities regulator, such as managing financial holding companies and protecting the rights of investors and financial consumers. Li, 52, is currently deputy governor of Sichuan, a southwestern province home to 84 million people. A graduate of Tianjin University, Li worked at China Construction Bank, the second-largest lender by assets, for more than two decades, rising from a branch employee to head of its Chongqing office. In 2016, he left the bank and became vice president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the country’s largest bank. In 2018, he was appointed Deputy Governor of Sichuan, responsible for financial and commercial affairs. It is not uncommon for Communist Party officials to be transferred to different posts in various state-owned bodies. Currently, several provincial leaders have had previous careers in the financial sector, including Wu Qing, vice mayor of Shanghai and former president of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. China’s sprawling financial industry is coming under greater scrutiny as Xi and his key allies have asserted increased direct control over financial policy. For years, Xi has said the financial sector should serve the real economy better, including making money available to businesses that need it. As the economy now faces a growing number of challenges, it is important to Xi that the sector meets its targets, including channeling funding to priority industries and limit the risks of local indebtedness. The sweeping government reform in March reflected his belief that China must build a more centralized system of governance to meet domestic and external challenges. He tightened control of the financial system and appointed close aides to oversee economic and financial policy, including Premier Li Keqiang and Vice Premier He Lifeng. To further consolidate control, analysts say, the main anti-graft body has proceeded to a vast anti-corruption campaign in the financial sector, which ensnared more than a dozen senior executives of public financial institutions. The-CNN-Wire

