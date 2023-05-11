Pakistan. Army deployed across country as unrest sparked by Imran Khan’s arrest continues | Pakistan





Violence continued to erupt in Pakistan after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the death toll rising to nine and the army deployed across the country.

During the night, two other leaders of the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party were arrested. PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry was arrested late Wednesday night, despite being granted protective bail by the courts, and early Thursday Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who served as foreign minister in the Khans cabinet, was arrested by the police. Former PTI Finance Minister Asad Umar was also arrested on Wednesday.

Islamabad police say the PTI leaders were arrested for inciting arson and violent protests as part of a well thought out plan to threaten peace. Seven complaints have also been filed against top PTI leaders, including Khan, for an attack by PTI supporters on the home of a senior army officer.

Police throw stones at supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during clashes in Islamabad. Photography: AP

Seven people were killed and dozens injured after clashes broke out between protesters and police in the city of Peshawar on Wednesday, according to the local government. One person died from smoke inhalation after a building burned down in Lahore and another was shot dead near a military checkpoint in the city of Quetta.

Khan was arrested by dozens of paramilitaries on Tuesday as he entered Islamabad’s high court to face a corruption case. A judge has ruled he could be detained by the National Accountability Bureau for the next eight days as he is investigated for alleged corruption in a land transfer case, one of dozens of cases to which Khan is confronted.

PTI leaders have alleged that the detention of Khans is political persecution by the government and the powerful military establishment. Khan had enjoyed a close relationship with the military while in power, but after being removed from office last year became highly critical of key military leaders and accused them of collusion with foreign powers to orchestrate his downfall and attempt to assassinate him. . The military has denied all of his charges.

Khan’s popularity has skyrocketed since he was stripped as prime minister in April last year, and he had regularly mobilized protests across the country to demand a snap general election and the removal of the politicians.

Pakistani security forces fire tear gas shells at Pakistan Tehrerk-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters during a clash near Islamabad police headquarters where former Prime Minister Imran Khan is being held. Photography: Raja Imran Bahadar/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

Khans supporters and PTI leaders have vowed to stay on the streets until the former prime minister is freed. As the situation remained feverish, army officers were deployed across Islamabad and in the states of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where some of the worst violence took place. Police said they arrested 1,300 people and 290 people were injured in the violence.

Among the buildings attacked by protesters was the Lahore residence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif where petrol bombs were thrown outside as well as more than a dozen government offices. In Peshawar, protesters ransacked election commission offices and set cars and motorbikes on fire.

In an address to the nation on Wednesday night, Sharif issued a warning to rioters. These terrorist and anti-state elements are warned to refrain from taking justice into their own hands or they will be dealt with with iron fists. Safeguarding the homeland and its ideology is more precious than their lives, he said.

In a statement on the unrest in Pakistan, UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres called on all parties to refrain from resorting to violence.

