During his rally in Rajasthan, Modi slams the Karnataka Congress over the evacuation of Hakki Pikki from Sudan





As Karnataka voted to elect a new government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his rally in Rajasthan on Wednesday to accuse the southern state’s Congress of endangering the lives of Hakki Pikki tribesmen who were stuck in conflict-ridden Sudan. But, the Prime Minister added in the televised address, Congress has forgotten that it can cross any line to protect every Indian in trouble. Modi said to hurt him, Congress does not give up on hurting the country. Read |Karnataka: PM Modi interacts with Hakki Pikki tribesmen evacuated from Sudan About 200 members of the Karnataka tribal community were reportedly stranded in Sudan when deadly fighting broke out between the country’s army and a paramilitary group last month. India launched Operation Kaveri to rescue its citizens and gradually started evacuating them through several transit points. Modi said his government’s priority was to evacuate all Indians safely from Sudan, but Congress revealed the identities of the tribesmen stranded there and put their lives at risk. He alleged Congress leaders believed that if an Indian stuck in the African nation was shot, the party would blame him in the Karnataka polls. “The BJP government was trying to get them out of Sudan but Congress started making noise here. We had to get them out quietly but Congressmen made their faces public and by making such mistakes they put the lives of these people at risk,” the prime minister said at the rally in Abu Road town, Sirhoi district of Rajasthan. He said Congress was waiting for something untoward to happen, so they could “grab Modi’s collar” and do politics in Karnataka. “But Congress has forgotten one thing. I think Congress has not yet understood Modi. Congressmen should know that it is Modi, who can cross any line to protect every Indian in trouble,” did he declare. Siddaramaiah, a senior congressman and former chief minister of Karnataka, had tweeted about 31 members of Sudan’s Hakki Pikki people. He had tagged the Prime Minister in the tweet, urging him to bring members of the tribal community to India safely. Responding to his tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said: “Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don’t play politics. Since the start of the fighting on April 14, the Indian Embassy in Khartoum has been in constant contact with most Indian nationals and PIOs in Sudan. Simply appalled by your tweet! There are lives at stake; don’t play politics. Since the outbreak of fighting on April 14, the Indian Embassy in Khartoum has been in constant contact with most Indian nationals and PIOs in Sudan. https://t.co/MawnIwStQp dr. S.Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 18, 2023 Polling for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, which has 224 members, is underway and the results will be announced on May 13. During his one-day visit to Rajasthan, the Prime Minister also visited Nathdwara and launched various development projects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/at-his-rajasthan-rally-modi-slams-karnataka-cong-over-hakki-pikki-evacuation-from-sudan-1217494.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos