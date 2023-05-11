Pakistan Supreme Court orders Imran Khan to appear in court – media





ISLAMABAD, May 11 (Reuters) – Pakistan’s highest court on Thursday ordered former Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear in court within an hour after his legal team challenged his arrest, local media reported. amid violent and widespread protests sparked by his detention.

Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested so far and at least five killed after Khan’s supporters clashed with police, attacked military establishments and burned other state buildings and property, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.

Khan, 70, is a cricketing hero turned politician who was ousted as prime minister in April 2022 in a parliamentary no-confidence vote and is Pakistan’s most popular leader according to opinion polls. He was arrested on Tuesday by the anti-corruption agency in a land scam case. He denied any wrongdoing.

The violence triggered by his arrest has aggravated instability in this country of 220 million people struggling with a serious economic crisis. The crisis has eroded hopes for a quick resumption of an International Monetary Fund bailout program.

Tensions remained high on Thursday with troops and police on the streets of major cities. In the eastern city of Lahore, Khan’s hometown, where protesters ransacked the home of a top army general on Tuesday, troops staged a flag march.

In the capital, Islamabad, footage shared by a police official showed military jeeps with mounted guns lined up on the side of a road and soldiers holding assault rifles.

Mobile data services remained suspended and schools and offices were closed in two of Pakistan’s four provinces.

The military warned Khan’s supporters that it would react strongly if there were any further attacks on its assets, saying in a statement on Wednesday that during the violence it had shown “restraint, patience and tolerance”.

[1/2]Pakistan's former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi talks to the media after the Supreme Court proceedings in Islamabad, Pakistan April 4, 2022.

“Such a spectacle has never been seen in the last 75 years,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a televised address. “People were taken hostage in their vehicles, patients were taken out of ambulances and later those vehicles were set on fire.”

Authorities also arrested at least three senior leaders of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Thursday.

The federal government on Wednesday approved requests from two of Pakistan’s four provinces – Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two Khan strongholds – and the federal capital Islamabad to deploy troops to restore order.

Police have arrested more than 1,650 protesters in Khan’s home province of Punjab for violence, the police chief’s office said in a statement. Some 80 Khan’s party workers were also arrested in the southwestern city of Quetta, police said.

Separately, Khan was charged in a Pakistani court in an unrelated case on Wednesday with illegally selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister between 2018 and 2022.

The corruption cases against Khan are two of more than 100 cases registered against him since his ousting last year

In most cases, Khan faces being barred from public office if convicted, with national elections scheduled for November.

He did not slow down his campaign against the ousting even after he was injured in an attack on his convoy in November while leading a protest march to Islamabad calling for a snap general election.

Reporting by Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam, Asif Shahzad and Ariba Shahid; Written by Shivam Patel; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

