The UK Covid-19 inquiry was set up to find out the truth. So why are the bereaved silenced? | Saleyha Ahsan

No more fucking blockages, bodies are piling up in the thousands, Boris Johnson reportedly said in the months leading up to Christmas 2020.

By December of that year, medical professionals and scientists were in disbelief at the scenario; the rise in Covid deaths, rising infection rates and the Johnson government’s commitment to England having an unrestricted Christmas.

Johnson had reluctantly approved a new lockdown on October 31, 2020 when he allegedly said those words, and four weeks later it was lifted. But by then the genie of Covid-19 had come out of the bottle and was piling up the bodies. Among them, my fathers, Ahsan-ul-Haq Chaudry, a retired teacher, who gave everything to ensure that his six children realized their ambitions to work in health. Five of us are doctors who have worked on the front line of Covid-19. As things stand, the Covid-19 inquiry doesn’t want to hear from us.

Johnson denied uttering those words. His former adviser, Dominic Cummings, said to a select committee he heard her say them. Families of the bereaved were reportedly furious when the story broke. I’m always.

Knowing the truth helps us understand why we lost our loved ones during the UK government’s mismanagement of the pandemic response, in which, unfortunately, saving lives was as much in the hands of incompetent politicians and their officials as of doctors. This is why the Covid-19 investigation must get it right. It’s time for the cold hard facts. Here is one. More … than 127,000 deaths of Covid-19 occurred on Johnson’s watch.

Saleyha Ahsan and her late father, Ahsan-ul-Haq Chaudry. Photography: Courtesy of Saleyha Ahsan

Johnson embodies the excesses of the right: its values, its scruples or its absence. Hearings for the Covid-19 inquiry will begin in June and those who buy into his ethos are stepping up, just as they did to push through Brexit. Some of the same people are now trying to write an alternate narrative and defend the indefensible. They have the money, the influence and the connections to influence the course of events. And now they have the investigation in mind.

Journalist Isobel Oakeshott was a member of the main Brexit team. Her opinion piece in the Telegraph earlier this month effectively targeted and blamed bereaved families for obstructing the Covid-19 investigation, the same investigation those same families have been fighting for. Relatives of those who have died present the greatest obstacle to the progress of public inquiries, she wrote.

GB News has a list of Tory MPs and Brexit leaders recycled as anchors and hosts. There, they affirm their opposition to confinements, masks, vaccines, without which the balance sheet would undoubtedly have been higher.

On December 2, 2020, the second lockdown was lifted and Johnson was encouraging the public to shop and plan Christmas together without restrictions. I was doing a Channel 4 Dispatches show about the pandemic (Covid Critical: A History of Doctors) and the next tsunami of deaths.

The senior medical professionals I filmed couldn’t understand the governments route. Then the death toll started to climb and the time to keep everything under control had passed. My dad caught Covid around December 18, 2020, and the next day Johnson announced tougher rules on Christmas mixing.

I was working in an intensive Covid therapy unit at the time. Patients flocked. My father was admitted to the hospital on December 20 and started Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) on December 22, the day of the infamous press conference in which Allegra Stratton joked about a locked down Christmas party taking place in Downing Street. He died on December 28.

This led me to want answers, and on my journey to understand, I met others who were also searching. I joined the Families bereaved of Covid-19 for justice group, which called for an independent public inquiry. After many promises and delays, Johnson finally relented and nominated Heather Hallett for president. The first hearings haven’t even started, but many already have doubts about what he is capable of delivering.

The Listening Project, now renamed Every story matters, is an idea unique to this survey, where anyone and everyone who has something to say about the pandemic can do so. And everyone should have the opportunity to be heard. But to ensure that the mourners are at the center of the investigation, as promised, they must be separated from other participants. Should bereaved people compete to be heard against someone who opposes the lockdown? Should I offer the story of my father’s painful death alongside anti-lockdown supporters? By failing to protect those who have been bereaved, Lady Hallet opens the door to allow the right to cry out loudest and it suits certain members of this particular branch of the right that the dead are not treated with the dignity they deserve, with consideration as the core group of this investigation. The survey proposes to allow one bereaved person from each country in the UK to speak at the first hearing.

That’s why I won’t participate. Instead, I’m a year away from making my next film, which begins with my father’s death. It traces the journey of the investigations, which includes the unforeseen account of attacks on mourners.

The investigation could ensure that my film is a predictable, commission-free documentary, if it simply does what it’s supposed to do: ensure a full, thorough and fair investigation that offers lessons in saving lives at an event. future and paves the way for responsibility. In the current state of things, the path chosen by the investigation promises to make my film essential.