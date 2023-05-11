The fall of empires gnaws at Xi Jinping’s mind

B at the end of January China had emerged from a tsunami of covid-19 infections that had begun to descend on the country a few weeks earlier, after the lifting of nearly three years of draconian pandemic controls. Authorities were covering up the horrifying scale of the lethality of the waves, but most people’s lives were returning to normal. The Communist Party felt the time had come to publish a speech by Xi Jinping, China’s supreme leader, which he had delivered a year earlier when the economy was reeling from its zero covid policy. It was not about the current crisis, but about history.

Long before foreign analysts began their recent musings on whether the peak of Chinese power has been reached or is imminent, Xi had urged Chinese citizens to reflect on the ups and downs of the country’s past. He insists that China’s great revival, which must be achieved by the 100th anniversary of communist rule in 2049, is irreversible. In other words, the country will then become even stronger and more influential. But he stressed the need to avoid the mistakes that caused the downfall of dynasties during the country’s 2,100-year imperial era, which ended in 1911, as well as those that led to the collapse of the Soviet Union 80 years later. Since taking power more than a decade ago, he has often pondered the fickleness of national greatness and the threats to party power. The story clearly haunts him.

Xi talks about the cyclical nature of history, whereby strong and successful regimes sooner or later crumble. His speech a year ago to top internal party discipline officials focused on how China should break out of this historic pattern. State media summarized Xi’s remarks shortly after he delivered them, but the (still partial) text published in January was fuller and more dramatic. In it, Mr. Xi’s anxiety is clear. He told officials that the cyclical trend was a major problem, related to the life and death of the party, the rise or fall, the success or failure of our country’s socialist system.

The discussion of this cycle has a long history in China. The official literature dates back to the days of the parties as a guerrilla force at the end of World War II, when its leader, Mao Zedong, was reportedly questioned by a curious visitor to his base about how the party would avoid the trap. His (dishonest) answer was democracy only if people are allowed to oversee the government, he won’t dare to slack off. Mr. Xi insists that China has already become democratic, much more so than Western countries. But state media credit him with another way to stave off decline. He calls it self-revolution, a euphemism for endless purges of corrupt or disloyal officials.

Mr. Xi insists on the collapse of the Soviet Union even more than his predecessors. According to him, its causes were mainly political: ideological laxity and lack of discipline within his ruling party. In his published speeches he does not spend much time on other issues that may have played a role, such as the financial burden of military competition with the West, or the costs of having whole swaths of the economy under the control of inefficient public enterprises. companies. For Mr. Xi, the simple moral is that the Chinese Communist Party must be much tougher. As he says, no one in the Soviet Union was man enough to crush the opposition when the crisis came.

Xi constantly calls on citizens to trust China’s political system and party policies. But it also warns of mounting perils ahead. At present and in the future, we face many contradictions, risks and challenges at home and abroad, and we must not take this lightly, he said in 2016, even before Donald Trump was elected president and tensions with America began to escalate. If China fails to respond effectively, he added, problems in areas such as economy, society and environment could turn into political contradictions, risks and challenges that will ultimately endanger the status of ruling parties and national security.

As tougher years loom with an aging society, the logic of declining population and slowing growth might seem to push Mr. Xi to consider economic and social reforms. Helpful measures include reducing state-owned enterprises, granting private companies greater freedom in critical sectors of the economy, and providing rural migrants with fairer access to health care and state-funded education in cities. But his fears of the end of the dynasty will complicate the decision-making. He views state-owned enterprises as a bulwark of party power and large private companies, especially those in the tech industry, with suspicion. He sees the middle class as another pillar of support: he may not want to alienate it by seeming to splurge on outsiders in urban society.

The dilemma is captured in a mid-19th century book by Alexis de Tocqueville: L’Ancien Régime et la Révolution. Translations of classic works by French historians on his country’s 1789 revolution have been selling very well in China since the months before Mr. Xi took office. He owes his popularity to an unexplained recommendation from Wang Qishan, a party heavyweight who became Mr. Xi’s disciplinary chief and later vice president (he resigned in March). Readers paint Tocqueville’s analysis of France’s turmoil to get a glimpse of China’s future.

A clause is usually highlighted. It is that experience teaches that the most critical moment for bad governments is when they see their first steps towards reform. Mr. Wang is unlikely to mean that the party was misgoverning or that reforms should stop. But he might have suggested that a period of relative prosperity, such as France experienced before the revolution, can be fraught with political dangers. The party must be on its guard.

Learn from Tacitus

There are few signs of discontent threatening the regime in China. But Mr. Xi is certainly vigilant. In 2019, China’s public security chief said preventing a color revolution in China was a priority for police. November’s protests against the zero covid policy, though small and scattered, will have heightened Mr. Xi’s concerns. Such open displays of dissent are rare. Even more unusual, some protesters called on Mr. Xi to stand down.

As economic growth slows in the coming years, unease over living standards is likely to increase, and with it Xi’s anxiety. In 2014, he referred to what Chinese scholars call Tacitus’ trap. It is the idea, taken from the writings of Roman historians, that when a ruler once becomes unpopular, all his actions, whether good or bad, work against him. Xi said: Of course, we haven’t reached that stage yet, but the problems we face cannot be described as trivial. We must exert enormous energy to solve them. Since then, his warnings have become more strident. The further we go, the more difficult and dangerous it becomes, he said in 2018. Xi has yet to publicly discuss the concept of Peak China, but the risks of stalling are clearly in his mind.

