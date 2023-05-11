PM Modi’s 2009 Tweet About Pakistan Goes Viral, Here’s What He Tweeted

As protests erupt in Pakistan following the arrest of former Prime Minister and Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, an old tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Pakistan is going viral and Indian netizens are reacting to it.

Brothers and sisters, you must watch news from Pakistan on TV, Narendra Modi tweeted on May 4, 2009.

The viral tweet sparked speculation over the news from Pakistan. To find out, OpIndia checked PM Modi’s Twitter timeline and found tweets posted within minutes of going viral.

Brothers and sisters, you must be watching the news from Pakistan on TV. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2009

In another tweet posted by the then Chief Minister of Gujarat on the same day, he asked for evidence from then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh if his government was not weak.

I would like to ask the prime minister, aren’t you weak? If indeed you are a strong government, the country needs proof of that, Modi tweeted.

I would like to ask the prime minister, aren’t you weak? If indeed you are a strong government, the country needs proof of that. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2009

At the time, Modi raised the issue of the persecution of Pakistani Sikhs by Taliban terrorists, as evidenced by this tweet, Taliban persecute my Sikh brothers, destroy Gurudwaras, the persecution Guru Gobind Singh had suffered, continuing of this, Modi wrote another tweet which said that the persecution is once again inflicted by the Taliban on Pakistani soil. Prime Minister, tell me what your government has done?

The Taliban persecute my Sikh brothers, destroy the Gurudwaras, the persecution that Guru Gobind Singh suffered, Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2009

that persecution is once again inflicted by the Taliban on Pakistani soil. Prime Minister, tell me what your government has done? Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2009

To understand the context, one must first learn about the events in Pakistan that prompted Modi to post these tweets around this time 14 years ago.

The Taliban forced Hindus and Sikhs to pay the Jaziya tax

In 2009, the Taliban wanted to impose Islamic Sharia across Pakistan and levy Jaziya, an Islamic tax collected from non-Muslims. Jaziya was a tax imposed even in India under the rule of Islamic tyrants like Aurangzeb. In February of the year 2009, the local administration of the Taliban and Pakistan reached a controversial peace OK to achieve a permanent ceasefire in the restless northwest Swat Valley. In accordance with the agreement, the provincial government had offered to reinstate Sharia in Malak and the Taliban had agreed to a ceasefire.

The deal could not last long as the Taliban attacked a Pakistani army convoy in the Swat Valley. Taliban terrorists had also entered Buner district to enforce Islamic Sharia. Following this, the Pakistani army in May had spear an operation against the Taliban and killed around 80 Taliban terrorists in the Buner area. The Taliban had capture more than 2000 villagers to use as human shields against army attacks. Moreover, the Taliban had rejected the establishment of a Sharia-compliant Court of Appeal by the North West Frontier Province (NWFP) government, citing it as a unilateral government decision.

The Taliban had also gained control of the Swat Valley region and subjected Hindus and Sikhs to all kinds of discrimination, including the imposition of Jaziya and persecution for non-payment of tax.

In 2009, more than 150 Hindu and Sikh families in the NFWP and neighboring tribal areas were forced to leave their homes and take refuge in Punjab in Pakistan amid targeted attacks by Taliban terrorists. “So far more than 150 Sikh and Hindu families have arrived at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal and Rawalpindi from places like Buner, Swat and Aurakzai Agency,” said Asif Hashmi, chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board at the time. .

It was also reported that 11 houses of the Pakistani Sikhs Aurakzai tribal agency were destroyed by Taliban terrorists for failing to pay the Jaziya. The Taliban had imposed a deadline of April 29, 2009 to pay the tax imposed on the Kafirs. The Taliban had ordered Sikhs to pay 50 million rupees a year in “protection money”.

Although the Indian Congress-led government has verbally brand Pakistan’s concerns about the discriminatory treatment of non-Muslims in Pakistan, no further strong action has been taken. Pakistan, in its standard response, dismissed India’s concerns saying that Sikhs in the Aurakzai agency are Pakistani citizens, so this should not be a concern for India.

Referring to the issue of the persecution of Pakistani Sikhs, Narendra Modi had posted the aforementioned tweets and on the same day (May 4, 2009) he said at a rally in Haryana that being a Sikh himself, then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh should have done something to safeguard the interests of Sikhs in Pakistan.

He remained silent on the attacks of 26/11 in Mumbai. But now he should make his position clear on the atrocities inflicted on Sikhs in Pakistan, not only as prime minister but also as a Sikh, Modi said.

While Narendra Modi was referring to the Taliban attack in Pakistan, another incident happened in Pakistan around this time. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, when he was opposition leader, was banned incoming Karachi by the government amid ethnic violence in the city. He was disembarked from a flight bound for Karachi at Lahore airport.