Top Republicans avoid criticizing Donald Trump after court verdict





Republican lawmakers and presidential candidates have been largely reluctant to criticize Donald Trump after a jury found him responsible for the sexual abuse of a journalist in the 1990s, the latest sign of former presidents’ grip on the party .

On Tuesday, a nine-person jury unanimously found Trump liable for assault and defamation, while exonerating him from a separate rape allegation in a lawsuit brought by former columnist and TV presenter E Jean Carroll.

The decision marked a significant legal defeat for the former president, who is the frontrunner in an increasingly crowded field of Republicans vying to be their party’s nominee for the White House in 2024.

But the jury’s decision, which came six weeks after a Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records relating to payments made to a porn star, complicates his relationship with a Republican Party establishment in the United States. grappling with the possibility of him being its standard bearer in next year’s presidential election.

A Real Clear Politics average of the latest opinion polls shows Trump nearly 30 points ahead of his closest potential challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, among the Republican base.

DeSantis has yet to comment on Trump’s latest legal defeat, nor has Nikki Haley, Trump’s UN ambassador who was the first high-profile Republican to bid to run against him. Tim Scott, the Republican senator from South Carolina who is expected to officially launch his own campaign this month, also did not comment.

Opinion polls show Donald Trump, pictured, nearly 30 points ahead of his closest potential challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Kaplan Hecker & Fink via AP

Mike Pence, the former Trump vice president who broke with the president during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and has yet to officially enter the race, dodged a question on Tuesday about the Carroll case. He told NBC News: This is just one more story, focusing on my former running mate who I know is a big fascination for members of the national media, but I just don’t think it’s where the American people are concentrated.

Meanwhile, Vivek Ramaswamy, a fund manager who opposes what he calls woke capitalism and who is also running for president, came to Trump’s defense, saying the decision only looked like a another part of the establishment’s anaphylactic response against its main political allergen: Donald Trump. He added: In America, we don’t arm the law with decades-old allegations to eliminate our political opponents.

Asa Hutchinson, the former Republican governor of Arkansas, called the actions of former presidents indefensible.

Hutchinson garnered the support of less than 1% of the Republican electorate, according to the RCP poll average.

Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey and one of the few Republicans willing to attack Trump, told Fox News Radio: It’s one person after another, one woman after another. The stories keep piling up. And I think we all know he was unlucky and indulged in that kind of conduct.

Recommended

The decision in the Carroll case is the latest in a series of legal troubles for the former president, who is also under criminal investigation in Fulton County, Georgia, over his efforts to overturn the results. of the 2020 presidential election. But Trump’s legal troubles have apparently done little to dampen his chances of securing his party’s nomination for president next year, with his poll numbers steadily rising.

On Capitol Hill, many Republican lawmakers have called on the party to distance itself from Trump, especially after many of its hand-picked candidates failed at the polls in last year’s midterm elections, leaving Republicans of a majority in the Senate and delivering only a razor-thin advantage to the House of Representatives.

But there have been signs in recent weeks that senators in particular are turning to the idea of ​​another Trump presidency. Mitch McConnell, the top Senate Republican who has locked horns with Trump and accused the former president of being practically and morally responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, told CNN this week he would support our party’s candidate for president, whoever CA may be.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/f5786511-2ad4-4aa1-9335-7e747d724432 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos