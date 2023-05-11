Pakistani PM’s aide claims Imran Khan’s supporters were ‘sent by RSS and BJP from India’





People who carry out vandalism and arson in Pakistan following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan are sent from India by the RSS and the BJP, claimed Attaullah Tarar, the special assistant of the current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. On Tuesday, Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), sparking widespread unrest and violent chaos, threatening further unrest in the country.

Those committing vandalism and arson are people sent by the RSS and BJP from India, Tarar told a press conference on Wednesday as supporters of Imran Khan took to the streets and protested. stormed the residence of senior army officials against the arrest of the former prime minister. .

These few people are linked to the BJP and the RSS. There were celebrations in India after yesterday’s incident. The BJP and the RSS celebrated this. Sweets were distributed in India, he claimed, adding, Kal jo kuch hua, RSS ke kahne pe hua (what happened yesterday was on RSS orders).

An anti-corruption tribunal in Pakistan on Wednesday sent former prime minister Imran Khanon into physical custody for eight days at the National Accountability Bureau while a magistrate’s court in Islamabad indicted him in a separate corruption case.

Police said 945 Khan supporters were arrested in Punjab province after 25 police vehicles and more than 14 government buildings were set on fire. The government said supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party attacked major public buildings and damaged private and public vehicles.

One person was killed in clashes between protesters and soldiers in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province. 12 people, including six police officers, were injured in the respective city.

Three people have been killed in Peshawar while 27 have been injured during protests in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Protesters burned bushes, tires and threw bricks and blocks on the roads leading to the headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, while others threw stones and bricks at the main gate of GHQ.

Their anger was aimed at the military establishment, whose officials allegedly plotted against Khan to oust him from power and conspired with the ruling PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) government.

The protests turned more violent when police vehicles were vandalized and the corps commander’s residence was attacked in Lahore. Many vehicles were damaged by steel roads, bricks, stones, blocks and truncheons.

