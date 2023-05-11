Indonesian president acknowledges ASEAN has made no significant progress on Myanmar





ISTANBUL Indonesian President Joko Widodo acknowledged on Thursday that the regional bloc had been unable to make meaningful progress on conflict-hit Myanmar. “Frankly, the implementation of the Five Point Consensus (5FP) on Myanmar, which was agreed by ASEAN leaders in 2021, has not made significant progress,” Joko told leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Popularly known as Jokowi, the Indonesian leader made the comments during an ASEAN leaders’ meeting in the tourist destination of Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara province. Indonesia is the current chair of ASEAN and the bloc’s 42nd leaders’ summit kicked off on Wednesday. The regional bloc has held several summits and meetings since Myanmar’s 2021 military coup, but has stopped inviting junta officials. According to details shared on his Twitter, Joko said ASEAN leaders discussed two main issues, including the implementation of the 5CPs in Myanmar and the implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on Asia- Greater Pacific. As ASEAN President, Joko said, “Indonesia continues to strive for the implementation of the Five Point Agreement by continuing to encourage inclusive dialogue, calling for an end to violence, facilitating joint needs assessments and delivering humanitarian assistance”. “Even so, the Myanmar issue should not hamper the accelerated development of the ASEAN community,” he noted. Shortly after the February 2021 coup launched by the Myanmar military, ASEAN released the 5PCs, with Brunei leading the regional grouping. Calling for “constructive dialogue between all parties”, the regional bloc said this would involve seeking “a peaceful solution in the interest of the people”. The military takeover sparked mass protests in Myanmar, with junta forces killing more than 1,500 people in a crackdown on dissent, according to the Political Prisoners Assistance Association, a local watchdog group. As protests have waned recently, the ASEAN 5PCs have called on all parties in the Buddhist-majority country to end violence in Myanmar and to “show utmost restraint”. Under FP5, ASEAN is also providing humanitarian assistance to Myanmar through its Humanitarian Assistance Coordination Center for Disaster Management, while its Special Envoy has been tasked with visiting Myanmar. Myanmar to “meet with all relevant parties”. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

