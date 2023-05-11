Donald Trump has become more dangerous





And that’s how American politics came to this: the day after a jury found in a civil case that Donald Trump had sexually abused and then defamed his victim, he appeared on national television as the favorite for the presidential nomination of the party of family values ​​and law and order, American greatness and American pride. Mr. Trump’s gall should surprise no one, of course, not after his seven-year success in defining Republican values ​​on the downside. Still, what a degrading sight it was.

When Mr. Trump again attacked his accuser, calling her a bonkers job, members of the Republican and independent public, summoned May 10 by CNN for a town hall in New Hampshire’s first primary state, laughed and applauded. They laughed again when he insisted that crazed Nancy Pelosi, and not him, was responsible for the chaos during the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising on Capitol Hill. He called it a beautiful day and said he was inclined to forgive many convicted rioters, who had love in their hearts.

Armed with his shamelessness, Mr. Trump lied again and again, as CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins valiantly cut him off and attempted to verify him in real time. You are a mean person, Mr. Trump finally told her, to more screams and laughter.

Mr. Trump spoke a truth, illuminating the depths of his cynicism. After demanding that Republican lawmakers refuse to raise the debt ceiling without massive cuts to President Joe Biden’s budget, Ms. Collins noted that Mr. Trump once said the debt ceiling shouldn’t be a tool. of negotiation.

That’s when I was president, Mr. Trump said.

So why is it different now? Ms. Collins asked.

Because now I’m not president, he replied with a smirk. It destroyed the house. How hilarious that he would bluntly proclaim that he would ruin Americas credit for politics alone.

Even as the town hall was underway, CNN was met with a barrage of criticism on Twitter and elsewhere for allowing Mr. Trump his platform, especially with a friendly studio audience. Mr. Trump likely helped himself with primary voters. Appearing on CNN for the first time since 2016, he attacked her for years as fake news, leading the fight against her fan enemies and showing rivals like Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who is playing it safe with friendly journalists. Ms. Collins challenged Mr. Trump over his voter fraud lies as forcefully as any journalist to date. But the perverse rules of polarization, including that of the media, meant that his tenacity likely won him support.

Still, CNN has done the country a service by showing Americans just how dangerous Mr. Trump remains. He has campaigned effectively so far, suggesting a worrying ability to learn from past mistakes. While beating Mr. DeSantis before he had even announced his candidacy, Mr. Trump methodically released three-minute videos in which he outlined his own policy positions. Online publication Politico recently reported that Mr Trump was courting party leaders in states like Louisiana who are likely to be delegates to the 2024 convention.

And he pitched his message to a general election audience as well as a primary audience. A new Trump ad, released on May 10, deploys a video of Mr. Biden, 80, tripping on the steps of Air Force One and falling off a bicycle. A Washington Post-ABC News poll released May 7 showed Mr. Trump beating Mr. Biden in a head-to-head.

But, unfiltered by his collaborators, Mr. Trump was injured at the town hall as part of an electoral campaign. Mr. Biden was fundraising for the event at the end (Do you want four more years? he asked on Twitter) and within half an hour his team released an announcement intertwining Mr. Trump on January 6 beauty with images of violence that day. If Mr. Trump wins the nomination, his boasts about overriding abortion rights would haunt him, along with many other remarks, some of which could also heighten his mounting legal danger.

The jury verdict on the eve of the town hall came in a civil case, in federal court in New York, brought by E. Jean Carroll, a writer. She accused Mr Trump of raping her in the 1990s and then defaming her after she made his accusations in 2019 when he was president. By a preponderance of the evidence the standard for a civil case, the jury found that Mrs. Carroll did not prove the rape, but did prove the other charges. He ordered Mr. Trump to pay him $5 million. He said he would appeal.

The overriding imperative

Mr Trump declined to appear in his defense, but in a videotaped deposition he confirmed that he believed what he said in the Access Hollywood video released in 2016, which was that stars could get away with grabbing women by their genitals. He called this statement largely true, unfortunately or fortunately. That last adverb, like the juries’ decision, won’t help Mr. Trump win back the suburban women he lost to Mr. Biden by 19 points. Fortunately or unfortunately for her, he told the town hall, by way of an ugly clarification.

Mr Trump has been impeached twice, and in April he was charged in New York with 34 counts of falsifying business documents. Potentially more serious state and federal charges may be forthcoming. So far, such censorship has bolstered his Republican support. It’s because so few Republican leaders are standing up to him. Most of his current and likely opponents for the nomination, including Mr DeSantis, repeated that mistake after the jury handed down their decision for Ms Carroll, dodging questions about it.

But after the town hall, the Political Action Committee backing Mr. DeSantis called it an hour of nonsense that proved Trump was stuck in the past. It’s more like that. Mr. Trump’s opponents will not defeat him by waiting for someone else to do the job. They should show some respect for the country, their party and themselves by upholding the rule of law and simple decency.

