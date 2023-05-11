China uses CNY for almost all Russian oil imports





China imported $88 billion worth of major commodities from Russia in 2022, a 52% jump from 2021.

Much of the trading was done in Chinese yuan, according to Reuters.

China has stepped up its use of the yuan to buy commodities such as oil and coal from Russia.



China does not laugh at dedollarization. The country uses its own currency, the yuan, for almost all of the Russian oil it has purchased over the past year. Reuters reported Thursday, citing several business executives with direct knowledge of the matter. “All seaborne sales of Russian oil to China are now settled in renminbi since the price cap, ruling out the last small number of banks that dealt in U.S. dollars,” an executive told Reuters, referring to the yuan by name. official. The executive was probably referring to Russian crude being subject to a Price cap at $60 per barrel imposed by a coalition led by the G7. The cap makes it extremely complicated for banks to process greenback payments, the source told Reuters. While Reuters did not specify what proportion of Russian imports China pays in yuan, total settlements on China’s version of the SWIFT cross-border interbank payment system jumped 22% year-on-year to the equivalent of $14 trillion in 2022, Reuters reported citing data from China’s central bank. To contextualize this, China imported $88 billion worth of major commodities, including crude oil and fuel oil from Russia in 2022, up 52% ​​in value from 2021. And much of that trade has been settled using the yuan amid sanctions and boycotts against Moscow, including locking some Russian banks out of the dollar-dominated SWIFT payment system, making transactions difficult. China and Russia have been moving away from the dollar for years. China and Russia have been trying for years to reduce their dependence on the dollar. They have even implemented systems that replace SWIFT. But their adoption only began to accelerate after the start of the Ukrainian war. In March 2023, the yuan overtook the dollar as the most used currency for Chinese cross-border transactions, per year Reuters calculation of official Chinese data. Russia’s payment system, SPFS, has also grown rapidly since the war, the country’s central bank said, per Reuters in September 2022. Sanctions that underscore the power of the greenback have also boosted other countries like Brazil and France to call for less dependence on the dollar, accelerating the debate on de-dollarization. But to be sure, the dollar’s dominance won’t fade anytime soon as its position as the incumbent currency of choice is just too strong, Insider’s Jennifer Sor reported on May 6. “If you’re transacting with millions or billions as an organization, or if you’re looking to park your money somewhere and want it to be as resilient as possible, you’re probably going to choose the US dollar because “It’s the least volatile currency. That’s it,” Bob Stark, head of market strategy at financial technology firm Kyriba, told Insider’s Sor.

