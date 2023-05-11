Prime Minister Modi will travel to the United States on a state visit. What defines state visits?





By Alok Ranjan: In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States on an official state visit for the first time in nine years. At the White House, he will be hosted by US President Joe Biden. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement: “President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for a visit to official state in the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023.” Even though Prime Minister Modi visited the United States frequently during his tenure, none of these trips were considered an official state visit, which ranks highest in terms of diplomatic protocol. . The last state visit to the United States by an Indian Prime Minister was that of Manmohan Singh in November 2009. What are State Visits? A state visit is an official trip taken by a head of state who is still in office. A civil servant must receive an invitation from the Head of State of the nation he is visiting. Presidents, prime ministers and monarchs make frequent state visits. The host country offers the highest level of hospitality to its visitors during state visits. The host country is responsible for paying all expenses, including accommodation and travel. Usually, many events are held in host countries to welcome visitors. It includes greetings from the host Head of State and his diplomats, a 21-gun military salute in honor of the official guest, the national anthems of both countries played by a military band and a gift exchanged between the two heads. Generally, the state banquet is also held in honor of the state guest According to US State Department guidelines, there are five different types of visits that should be granted to a senior official from another country. These are categorized into State Visit, Official Visit, Official Working Visit, Working Visit and Private Visit. The state visit is the most important visit, according to the rules, and can only be offered at the invitation of the President of the United States. The President’s official guesthouse, Blair House, which is close to the White House, is available to guests during state visits. A state visit guarantees several opportunities, including a meeting with the President of the United States, a state luncheon at the White House, a full arrival and departure ceremony on the South Grounds of the White House and a 21-gun salute. The Country Visits Division plans, prepares and executes comprehensive itineraries for Heads of State and Heads of Government. How some of the Indian Prime Minister’s past visits to the US are ranked READ ALSO | S Jaishankar: SCO delegates impressed with Goan cuisine, culture and hospitality

