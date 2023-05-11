Imran Khan case: Produce ex-PM in an hour, Pakistan’s highest court orders NAB





Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce former Prime Minister Imran Khan within the hour. Khan was arrested at the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday. The IHC had called the arrest ‘lawful’ and Khan was later taken into custody for 8 days.

Today the Supreme Court issued the guidelines as a three-member bench heard Imran Khan’s plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case. “The court will make an appropriate order today,” Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said.

Imran Khan moved the Supreme Court against the IHC order. Imran’s lawyer, Hamid Khan, told the Supreme Court that his client had applied to the Islamabad High Court for bail before his arrest. Hamid added that Imran was doing his biometric readings when he was arrested.

CJP Bandial, however, said court records show the case was not set for hearing. To this, the lawyer said the appeal could not be filed without completing the biometrics process. Judge Minallah then said that Imran had indeed entered the court premises. “How can we deny the right to justice?” he asked according to the Pakistani daily Dawn.

The CJP asked Imran Khan’s lawyer about the number of Rangers who had arrested the former prime minister. Hamid said around 100 ranger staff entered the court premises to arrest Imran Khan. “What dignity remains in the court if 90 people enter its premises? How can an individual be arrested on court premises? He asked.

During the hearing, the CJP said that everything that happened after Imran’s arrest should have stopped. He said, however, that this did not mean the court should turn a blind eye to an illegal action. “Such a verdict should be given that applies to all. Access to justice is the right of every defendant,” he said, adding that no one can be arrested by the Supreme Court, a high court or a court of liability.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Hamid, said that by law an arrest cannot be made while an investigation is still ongoing. Judge Minallah then said the NAB had arrested elected public officials in a humiliating manner, but he said that had to end. “The act of going to court cannot be sabotaged,” he said.

Justice Minallah said the real issue was not the NAB’s mandate but how it was executed. “The NAB talks about enforcement but does not act itself.”

Also watch: India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup Match 2023: Check date, venue & more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/world/story/imran-khan-case-produce-former-pm-within-an-hour-pakistans-top-court-directs-nab-380930-2023-05-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos