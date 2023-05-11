Indonesian president says regional leaders have made no progress in peace efforts in Myanmar

Indonesian President Joko Widodo acknowledged on Thursday that no progress had been made to end deadly violence in Myanmar.

He took stock on the final day of a two-day summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, held in the town of Labuan Bajo on the island of Flores, southeast.

Widodo is chairman of the 10-member regional bloc this year.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

The coup immediately sparked protests across the country against the junta, which responded with a brutal crackdown on protesters. More than 3,000 civilians have died at the hands of the army and more than 18,000 others have been arrested, according to an independent monitoring group.

The unrest has also escalated into a deadly rural conflict between the military and rebel ethnic groups who have been fighting for greater autonomy for decades.

ASEAN released a five-point plan to end the violence in an agreement struck with Myanmar’s military rulers. But the junta has yet to follow through on the plan’s implementation, leading to criticism of ASEAN as irrelevant.

Widodo called for unity among the nine ASEAN member countries present to deal with Myanmar. But the group’s charter established its principles of consensus and non-interference in the affairs of its members.

ASEAN has banned Myanmar leaders from attending the summits due to the military’s failure to implement the peace plan.

Some information for this report comes from The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse.