Biden to host Indian Prime Minister Modi for state visit on June 22







Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi throws flowers to the crowd during a road show to campaign for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of elections in Bangalore, India, May 7, 2023. (AP Photo) WASHINGTON (Kyodo) — U.S. President Joe Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit on June 22, the White House announced Wednesday, with China’s rise in the Indo-Pacific region likely to be a major subject. “The visit will reinforce our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared determination to elevate our strategic technological partnership, particularly in the areas of defence, energy cleanliness and space,” said Karine, a White House spokeswoman. Jean-Pierre said in a statement. The summit comes less than three months before Modi is due to chair a Group of 20 major economies summit in September, while officials from the United States and India, the world’s largest democracy, continue to consider military power and China’s growing economy as a major challenge. In the region. The two leaders are also expected to meet during Biden’s trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia starting next week. Modi’s trip is expected to mark the third state visit by a foreign leader to the United States since Biden took office in January 2021. In late April, Biden hosted a state visit from South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. He welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron as his first state guest at the White House in December last year. During the summit with Modi, the spokeswoman said they would also discuss ways to address other common challenges, including climate change and health security, as well as cooperation to promote educational exchanges and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

