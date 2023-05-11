Trump approves debt ceiling default





Former US President Donald Trump at Trump Turnberry Golf Course in South Ayrshire during his visit to the UK.

Steve Welsh | Pa pictures | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Republican lawmakers to let the United States default on debt if Democrats do not agree to spending cuts.

“I say to Republicans, congressmen, senators, if they don’t give you massive cuts, you’re going to have to default,” said Trump, who is running for president again. “And I don’t believe they’re going to default because I think the Democrats are absolutely going to give in, are absolutely going to give in because you don’t want that to happen. But it’s better than what we’re doing right now. moment because we spend money like drunken sailors.”

Read more: Confused about the debt ceiling? Here’s what you need to know

Urged by CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins to clarify his remarks, Trump said: “Well, you might as well do it now, because you will do it later. Because we have to save this country. Our country is dying. .Our country is being destroyed by stupid people, by very stupid people.”

Trump made the remarks during a CNN town hall in which he defended his supporters who staged a violent insurrection at the US Capitol in January 2021 and mocked writer E. Jean Carroll a day after he a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing and defaming her.

Trump is the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He would likely seek to use a default to his political advantage if he were to face President Joe Biden in a rematch next year.

His comments came weeks before the United States would run out of money to pay its bills unless Congress addresses the debt limit. Since January, the US government has taken extraordinary measures to avoid default.

A default would trigger market chaos and result in millions of job losses, analysts and economists say. Republicans have voted three times to raise the debt ceiling during Trump’s presidency.

Trump’s words could encourage his many GOP supporters in the House to harden their stance against raising the debt ceiling without corresponding spending cuts. Biden said he would not negotiate on raising the debt ceiling, although he said he was open to discussing ways to cut spending in a separate context.

Biden and the four top congressional leaders, including Trump-supporting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, will meet again on Friday to discuss the debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US government could hit the debt ceiling as early as June 1.

