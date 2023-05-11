Chinese President Xi Jinping to lead China-Central Asia summit





The upcoming China-Central Asia summit will open a new page for cooperation between China and Central Asian countries, said Shakhrat NurichevAmbassador of Kazakhstan to China. The summit will be held on May 18-19 in Xi’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, and Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the meeting, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, President Emomali Rahman of Tajikistan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan and President Shavkat Mirzioev of Uzbekistan will attend the summit at the invitation of China. In an interview with CGTNpartner of TV BRICS, the ambassador said that the next summit is at the level of heads of state, and the diplomacy of Chinese and Kazakh leaders has played a major role in the development of bilateral relations. The Ambassador said the upcoming summit is of great significance to the participating countries and he is looking forward to the event. “The upcoming China-Central Asia Summit at the Heads of State level is of particular significance. Preparations for the meeting are actively underway, including the drafting of outcome and program documents and some initiatives to be proposed at the summit.” , he added. Nurichev said. According to him, the main task of this summit is to open a new stage of cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and China. “I believe that this summit will achieve many mutually beneficial results, which is very important. I believe that this event will convince everyone that such cooperation is beneficial for each party. Moreover, it is very important that Central Asia is one here, rather than five. We cooperate with China in the spirit of good neighborliness and friendship, so we look forward to the summit meeting,” said the diplomat. Photo:

Xinhua News Agency

