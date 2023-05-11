While ex-PM Imran Khan is in custody, Pakistan arrests hundreds of his supporters





Such scenes have never been seen by the people of Pakistan, Sharif said, following a cabinet meeting. Even patients were taken out of ambulances and ambulances were set on fire.

Sharif called the attacks unforgivable and warned that those involved in the violence would be punished in an exemplary manner. He said Khan was arrested because of his involvement in corruption and there was evidence available to support those charges.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of the late Benazir Bhuttos, on Thursday urged Khans’ supporters to end the violence, but stressed that peaceful protests were their right. What happened, happened. Don’t make it harder for yourself, he said.

Following the violence, the government closed schools, colleges and universities in eastern Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, where Khan has a massive base and from where most of the violence was reported after his arrest. The government has also suspended internet service in various parts of the country.

The government accuses Khan and senior leaders of his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf of inciting the violence, which continued Thursday in Punjab and the northwest.

On Wednesday, a court in Islamabad ruled that the National Accountability Bureau could detain Khan for eight days for questioning on a corruption charge.

The military headquarters in the garrison town of Rawalpindi was attacked and Khan supporters stormed security posts in the northwest, burning down the Chakdara security fort on the border with Afghanistan. In Lahore on Tuesday evening, protesters ransacked and then set fire to the residence of the top regional commander in Lahore, Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/ex-pm-imran-khan-custody-pakistan-arrests-hundreds-supporters-rcna83891

