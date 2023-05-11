CNN faces backlash over Donald Trump’s Town Hall event – ​​The Hollywood Reporter





CNN and CEO Chris Licht fiercely criticized the chaotic town hall the cable news network held Wednesday with Donald Trump.

Amid his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump sat down with CNN This Morning anchor Kaitlan Collins at the event held in New Hampshire. The 70-minute town hall was populated mostly by Trump supporters and likely Republican voters, and the former president was able to dominate the proceedings, crushing Collins who tried unsuccessfully to correct Trump’s statements and lies on issues such as than the January 6 attack on the Capitol. , a federal ban on abortion, immigration and the war in Ukraine.

A particularly shocking exchange took place about E. Jean Carroll, who this week was awarded $5 million in damages after a New York jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation against the writer. Among other things, Trump again claimed he didn’t know who Carroll was and described it as “crazy work” to cheers from the audience.

The lack of hindsight from Collins and Trump’s bullying performance has been a boon to his campaign team. On the New York Times Town Hall Live Blog, journalist Jonathan Swan wrote, “Trump’s advisers are thrilled to see how things are going so far for him. They can’t believe he spends an hour on CNN with an audience that applauds his every line and laughs at his every joke.

In the days leading up to the town hall, CNN was criticized for its Trump platform, but the backlash against the network, and Licht in particular, accelerated as events unfolded and when they were ending. The reaction on social media among commenters has been almost uniformly negative.

Reacting to the town hall on MSNBC, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called CNN’s decision to platform Trump “shameful” and a “deeply irresponsible decision.”

“I don’t think Zucker would have let this happen,” tweeted former CNN reporter Rebecca Buck.

Jay Rosen, a journalism professor at New York University, tweeted: “Was this the center you wish CNN would come back to, Chris Licht?

“This is CNN’s lowest moment as an organization,” tweeted journalist James Fallows.

Former NYT reporter Bill Carter tweeted, “That thing was madness, total madness. Like handing Drunk Uncle a mic and saying go ahead!

“CNN was completely unprepared to hold Trump accountable. CNN has done our democracy a disservice. I withheld judgment until I saw him. CNN, you have failed in journalism and in our country tweeted former George W. Bush aide Matt Dowd.

Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali tweeted, “Trump calls Kaitlin Collins a ‘mean person’ after she simply followed up. Audiences laughed and clapped. Congratulations, Chris Licht and CNN management. Cheers What a way to treat your employees.

CNBC media reporter Alex Sherman tweeted: “CNN CEO Chris Licht said he won’t allow anyone on his network to say it’s raining when it’s not. But he let someone through who says it’s raining when it’s not raining, and he added hundreds of people to cheer when he does.

“It wasn’t Kaitlin Collins’ fault. The format was impossible and CNN bosses should have known. Chris Licht is quickly becoming the Elon Musk of CNN,” tweeted Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes.

There was also a backlash at Trump’s mayoralty internally at CNN. Network media reporter Oliver Darcy wrote in the Reliable Sources newsletter, “It is hard to see how America has been served by the show of lies that aired on CNN Wednesday night. Darcy added that “CNN and new network boss Chris Licht are facing a furor of criticism – both internally and externally over the event”.

Licht took over as CEO of CNN in February 2022, after Jeff Zucker resigned after failing to disclose a consensual relationship with a colleague. Under his tenure, Licht sought to reposition CNN as a news-focused organization, moving away from opinion programs and reducing its use of the “Breaking News” banner. He also had to implement sweeping cost cuts demanded by the head of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, including dropping CNN+ less than a month after the streaming service launched.

On the talent side, Licht has been bold in cutting star anchors, journalists and big-name pundits including Brian Stelter, John Harwood and Jeffrey Toobin. He also oversaw the shock decision to fire longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon in April.

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for the network responded to the widespread criticism CNN has faced for hosting the town hall.

“Tonight, Kaitlan Collins exemplified what it means to be a world-class journalist,” the CNN post read. “She asked tough, fair and revealing questions. And she’s been tracking and fact-checking President Trump in real time to provide voters with crucial information about his positions as he enters the 2024 election as a Republican frontrunner. That’s CNN’s role and responsibility: to get answers and hold the powerful to account.

