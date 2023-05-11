BBC review finds outgoing chairman Richard Sharp breached code of practice





The BBC has found that Richard Sharp breached its code of conduct by failing to disclose discussions of a possible third-party loan to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson before his nomination as president. But the BBC’s board appointments committee also found there were no concerns about Sharp’s integrity as chairman of a report released Thursday. Sharp resigned last month after an investigation found he broke public appointment rules by failing to disclose his early involvement in helping Johnson that led to him securing an £800,000 loan. Sharp said at the time that his continued presence at the BBC was a potential distraction, but denied any wrongdoing given that he had neither facilitated nor arranged the funding. He will remain in office until the end of June, although the selection of his successor may take longer, meaning an interim president may need to be appointed. The nominating committee has been asked to look into Sharps’ interests since he became chairman in February 2021, alongside a separate investigation by the Office of the Public Appointments Commissioner into the appointments process. The BBC Nominations Committee said on Thursday it had no concerns about Sharps’ integrity in the role, but agreed that relevant statements should have been made at the start of the chairman’s term, in order to avoid any perceived potential conflict of interest. This was not in accordance with clause 2.4 of the councils’ code of practice, he said in a document published on the BBC’s website. Sharp declined to comment on the outcome of the BBC review. The review was carried out by three non-executive members of the BBC Board Nominations Committee: Sir Nicholas Serota, Shirley Garrood and Dame Elan Closs Stephens. In the committees minutesalso published by the BBC, members agreed it was regrettable that the relationship with the former Prime Minister and discussions over a possible third-party loan were not disclosed to the BBC at the start of his tenure as president. The review recommended greater attention be paid to disclosing relevant interests at the start of BBC board and committee meetings. This should include an expectation that there would be a high level of disclosure. Broadcasters’ code of practice and guidelines should be assessed to ensure they were clear enough that personal and political relationships, as well as professional or pecuniary relationships, were taken into account for disclosure, according to the review . He concluded there should be a clearer process for reporting meetings between board members and high-level political figures to BBC and Whitehall officials. The committee reviewed a list of recorded meetings between Sharp and high-profile political figures, including the former prime minister, and found that three had not been noted in the BBC archives. Some of the meetings had been social events, including an event at Checkers in May 2021, but Sharp told the committee that no personal financial matters involving Johnson were discussed. The committee was also satisfied that the meetings at which BBC business was discussed had been intended to promote its interests, including the licensing rights agreement which was being negotiated at the time.

