Imran Khan’s U-turn from military to military critic





Sharif’s government also drafted new regulations to protect the army from criticism.

In February, Islamabad proposed punishing those who ridicule the military with up to five years in prison. In March, media outlets suggested they were also taking steps to curb criticism on social media.

Nonetheless, Khan has steadily escalated his attacks over the past year, culminating in explosive allegations following an assassination attempt in November, which saw Khan shot in the leg as he was on the campaign trail.

Khan alleged that a senior intelligence officer, Major General Faisal Naseer, was in cahoots with Sharif in plotting the attack.

“Maybe he thought that by putting pressure on the army, by criticizing the army, the army would stop supporting the current government,” analyst Hasan Askari said.

“It’s a risky strategy,” he told AFP.

DAY IN COURT

Khan never offered proof of his claims regarding the assassination plot.

This weekend he repeated the allegations, prompting the Army’s public relations wing to up the ante with a rare public rebuke, calling his remarks “fabricated and malicious”.

A day later, Khan was overrun by paramilitary guards and arrested at the High Court in Islamabad as he appeared to face a corruption case.

“The timing of the arrest is striking,” said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center.

“The senior army leadership is not interested in mending the rift between themselves and Khan, and so with this arrest they are probably sending the message that the gloves are really badly made.”

Supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have upped the ante by attacking military targets – burning down the corps commander’s residence in Lahore and attacking the entrance to the army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

In Peshawar, a mob razed the Chaghi Monument – a mountain-like sculpture honoring the site of Pakistan’s first nuclear test, while several memorials to military personnel killed on active duty were also vandalized.

On the streets of major cities, images on social media showed PTI supporters attacking army vehicles on security duty, trying to hit soldiers with sticks.

“The long-term future of democracy at this stage appears to be very uncertain in Pakistan,” Askari warned.

